Habit Forming (New Project of Purple Kloud & Maggie Clifford) Releases First Single 'Rocks'

Gainesville, FL hip hop project Habit Forming has announced that their first single Rocks has been released today, January 23. This is the first single from their self-titled album Habit Forming, which will release on February 23 on 4Bits Records.

Habit Forming merges the compelling songwriting of Maggie Clifford with the articulate rap narratives of Purple Kloud (aka Rayvon Rollins). Their debut LP is a rich tapestry of emotions, painting a vivid picture of contemporary life and love with every note and word. Habit Forming's sound resonates with the quirky, genre-crossing vibes of The Uncluded, the bold fusion of Big Grams, and the sensual trip-hop of Lovage. Fans of these groups will find Habit Forming's music both familiar and refreshingly new.

Rocks metaphorically addresses the burdens and hardships we carry through life, likened to stones that weigh down the soul. Habit Forming uses this imagery to discuss themes of resilience and release. Maggie Clifford's haunting piano chords and Purple Kloud's lyricism create a somber yet hopeful atmosphere. Inspired by the struggle of overcoming personal obstacles and the cathartic process of letting go, Rocks is a testament to the power of vulnerability in music. The duo's chemistry shines through the song's dynamic crescendos and reflective pauses, recorded in a series of sessions that focused on capturing the organic flow of their collaborative energy.

Purple Kloud (one half of Habit Forming), is a rapper and musical artist based in Gainesville, Florida. He is known for his unique blend of hip hop, soul, and jazz influences. Born Rayvon Rollins, he has gained recognition for his lyrical prowess and smooth vocals, collaborating with notable artists like Niko Is, Vast Aire, and Planet Asia. His work as an Artist In Residence at UF Health Shands Hospital's Arts in Medicine program showcases his commitment to integrating music and healing, marking him as a significant figure in the local arts community.

Maggie Clifford (the other half of Habit Forming) is a professional musician and songwriter with a nearly 15-year career. With her earlier act Loveful Heights, she toured the country, opened for M. Ward and was featured in the 2017 film, The King, which was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Music Film category, an Emmy in the Best Documentary category, and for the Golden Eye Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Clifford has performed in venues in France, India, Brazil and across the United States.

As a solo artist, she has written music for multiple documentary film projects, including Petra Costa's feature-length directorial debut ELENA (2012). Clifford released an album inspired by her work on ELENA and several singles in the following decade. Currently, she is a visiting faculty member in the Center For Arts in Medicine at the University of Florida and is writing her doctoral dissertation on the meaning of climate change.