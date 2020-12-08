HUMAN European Culture Project Restores the Values of UN's Human Rights Charter

HUMAN European Culture Project

Restoring the values of the UN's human rights charter through music dance and collaboration.

This Thursday 10th December, 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights, a timely occasion to announce the HUMAN European Culture Project.

The idea for HUMAN was born in Brussels-Molenbeek, in the district that made headlines due to raids and arrests following the attacks in Paris and Brussels. Since then, the burning question, not just in Belgium but worldwide has been: how can different cultures live together peacefully across all traditions, lifestyles and philosophies?

The goal of the HUMAN Culture Project is to encourage young people and adults to strive for a society based on freedom, tolerance and peace. HUMAN's objective, founded on the UN's declaration of human rights, is to motivate young people to boost the European tenet of peace through music, dance and interaction with others. For that, HUMAN has united a stellar line-up or European musicians and choreographers to bring to life and to stage the values of the Human Rights Charter in an exciting cultural agenda starting next year.

More information: https://www.human-project.net/

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You