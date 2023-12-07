HOVVDY Release New Single 'Bubba'

The track was released with a music video.

Dec. 07, 2023

Hovvdy, the Texas duo composed of Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, release “Bubba,” a piano-driven new single produced by the band with Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver, Dijon) and Ben Littlejohn, out now via Arts & Crafts. 

“The song tells a story from two perspectives: the brother (Bubba) and his sister. It's about sibling-hood in the midst of really hard times and getting through it all together. I was lucky to have my older brother through all our childhood s, and I can't imagine how it would've gone without him. But still it's tough and time flies and we grow older and process in our own ways; and this song is about how that feels,” Martin explains. 

The track follows the release of “Jean,” the band's latest single which received praise from Pitchfork, Stereogum, UPROXX, Brooklyn Vegan and Paste, who called the song “quintessential Hovvdy with an added edge. Martin and Taylor know exactly what they're doing, and they make it perfect every single time."

Hovvdy is currently on tour doing a rare run of intimate duo performances and have announced dates supporting Cold War Kids in the new year. All dates below.

Tour Dates:

12/6/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid + SOLD OUT

12/12/2023 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall +

12/14/2023 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room +  SOLD OUT

12/15/2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records + SOLD OUT

1/31/2024 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore *

2/1/2024 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

2/2/2024 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue *

2/3/2024 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

2/5/2024 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

2/6/2024 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm *

2/8/2024 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up *

2/9/2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater *

2/10/2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater *

2/13/2024 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom *

2/15/2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

2/16/2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *

2/17/2024 - Austin, TX - Stubbs *

5/25/2024 - Bristol, UK - Dot To Dot Festival

5/26/2024 - Nottingham, UK - Dot To Dot Festival

+ duo tour

* supporting Cold War Kids



