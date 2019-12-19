HL Wave and Jhonny Flames Release Music Video for 'Gordon Ramsay'

Today, Houston rap duo HL Wave (19) and Jhonny Flames (21) release the music video for viral hit "Gordon Ramsay." The track, which catapulted the twosome to fame, was one of the most viral songs of 2019 and dubbed a thundering hit by Rolling Stone. While paying tribute to the world-renowned chef, the duo showcases their own cooking skills and personalities through the trippy music video - out TODAY.

Listen below!

Recently inking a deal with 300 Entertainment in partnership with Quilt Records, a newly-established label founded by their manager Neal Rahman, the rap duo have cemented themselves as ones-to-watch in the new year.

Within four months of its release, "Gordon Ramsay" racked up over 20 million streams across official platforms, not counting the 9 million videos created with the track on TikTok. The track started the 'Clock Woah' TikTok challenge, a clapping based dance move which was recently turned into a Fortnite emoji. Even the song's namesake, Gordon Ramsay, himself, made an amiable video dancing to the song with his daughter. Still, for HL Wave & Jhonny Flames, "Gordon Ramsay" is just a starting place.

As the track climbed up the charts, where it debuted at #1 on the Spotify US and Global Viral 50, Wave & Jhonny put away social media and went into a seven-day studio lockout, creating a dozen new tracks, each just as hefty as the last. They're also developing the versatility of their artistic project, keeping their latent sensitive side shrouded from view as they expand their sound and fanbase. The duo, who met in their hometown of Baytown, TX over a year ago, have forged an inseparable sonic chemistry, combining their raw talents into creating a goldmine of guttural, ridiculous music that proves this is solely the beginning for the pair.





Related Articles View More Music Stories