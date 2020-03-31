HIT COMMAND Gives Back To The Music Industry With A Virtual EDM Festival On Twitch

It's no question that the state of the music industry has changed dramatically in a short amount of time. With some of our biggest concerts, festivals and conferences closed, fans & listeners worldwide are looking to the internet for their immediate source of entertainment.

Red Light Management launched their gaming subsidiary HIT COMMAND in early January and now, HIT COMMAND plans to use their Twitch channel to deliver digital audiences a live-streamed dance music festival on Friday, April 3rd. Coined 'Dance Music Gives Back,' the online festival will host prominent EDM acts like Krewella, Boogie T. Borgore, Pluko, Wuki, Ookay, GG Magree, DUCKY, 12th Planet, Kristian Nairn, Whipped Cream and many more. Lisa Malambri, known as Twitch personality, LucyMae will be hosting.

In addition to the live stream on Twitch, HIT COMMAND will be launching the #GiveBackChallenge on Tuesday, March 31st. Similar to the push-up challenges you've seen on Instagram over the last week, the #GiveBackChallenge will challenge folks who can, to donate funds to the MusiCares virus Relief Fund. People who donate should share a screenshot of their confirmation email and nominate 3 friends to do the same. The fund provides emergency aid to those who need it most; visit the virus Relief fund website for more information on how to donate here. HIT COMMAND will also partner with G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports, who will be giving away a year's supply of G FUEL during the stream.

"We're honored to partner with HIT COMMAND in bringing together the gaming, streaming, and dance music community for this imperative cause," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We're all about supporting the community and helping others, especially during this unprecedented and difficult time."

Gaming company HyperX will also be giving away audio products including wired gaming headsets, Bluetooth headphones, and standalone microphones throughout the stream. The event will be featured on the front page of Twitch, guaranteeing extreme traffic. Staying true to the very ethos of dance music, HIT COMMAND offers a platform at a time when so many in our industry face uncertain futures.

You can find more information by visiting the official Facebook Event and Hit Command Twitch channel.

