HERB ALPERT Releases New Song 'Zoo Train 21'

Today, Herb Alpert releases his latest single, "Zoo Train 21." The track is a re-imagining of his original composition "Zoo Train" which was featured on his 2014 album In The Mood. "I don't typically go back and revisit old songs but this is a song that I'd always come back to. I'd find myself humming it and thinking about it. Because of the pandemic, I find myself tinkering more than ever. At a certain point as a musician, you really are your own best teacher. What I'm always after is a feel, not the perfection of the recording but the feeling it gives you." said Alpert. Listen to "Zoo Train 21" HERE.

Herb Alpert Is... the documentary about the life and career of Herb Alpert, premiered last fall. Over 20,000 viewers tuned in to the world premiere screening across 3 platforms - Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The global LIVE event featured a Q&A with Herb Alpert and director John Scheinfeld moderated by the Grammy Museum's Artistic Director Scott Goldman and opened with well wishes from some of Herb's illustrious friends including Lionel Richie, Herbie Hancock, Billy Bob Thornton and more.

A companion audio box set of the same name, Herb Alpert Is..., was also made available last fall digitally, on CD and the LP format and features a coffee table book and a five-piece 180 gram vinyl set. The boxed set made its debut on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart entering at #4 and has remained on the Billboard 200 Contemporary Jazz Genre chart ever since. Both physical formats feature 63 songs spanning 5 decades, 180 pages of vintage photos, liner notes and an essay from music journalist Bud Scoppa.

One of the most accomplished artists in the music industry, Alpert has sold over 72 million records and co-founded A&M Records, one of the most successful independent music labels in history and home to such artists as Janet Jackson, The Police, Cat Stevens and Peter Frampton. Herb Alpert Is... celebrates the life and work of Herb Alpert and the impact he has had on American culture. His latest album, "Over the Rainbow" was released in October 2019 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz and Contemporary Jazz album charts.

Filmmaker John Scheinfeld's (Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, The US vs John Lennon) documentary Herb Alpert Is... a passionate and inspiring exploration of Alpert's personal and creative journey that reveals the critical events, experiences and challenges that have shaped an extraordinary life and instilled deep within the Grammy-winning trumpeter the desire to make a difference each and every day. Colleagues ranging from Questlove to Sting to Bill Moyers bring their unique voices and perspectives to telling this remarkable story.

In all, Herb Alpert has earned 15 gold and 14 platinum records; won nine Grammys between 1966 and 2014 and received the National Medal of Arts from President Obama in 2012. In 1962 Herb co-founded the indie label, A & M Records (with Jerry Moss) which recorded artists as varied as Carole King, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Janet Jackson, Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Sergio Mendes, and The Police. A&M would go on to become one of the most successful independent labels in history. Less known is his striking work as an abstract painter and sculptor. Mostly below-the-radar is his significant philanthropic support of educational programs in the arts nationwide, from the Harlem School of the Arts and Los Angeles City College to CalArts and UCLA.

Listen here: