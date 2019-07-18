HELIVS Release Self -Titled Album, Announce Tour Dates for July

HELIVS released their self-titled album on July 11, 2019. The band has announced tour dates this July with band Reason Define in support of their new album.

Shortly after signed band Oblivious Signal disbanded in 2018, Vocalist Cristina T. Felicianostarted the group HELIVS (pronounced He-Lee-Us). In her many years in the music industry, Cristina had toured and played national festivals such as Warped Tour, Rock Fest (WI), opened up for nationals such as Buckcherry and many more.

New Album, New Merch, Road 2 Rockfest 2019 Preview:

She was also a guest vocalist in the band Soil's (Halo, Break me Down) music video which was a rendition of the the song "Gimme Some Lovin" by The Blues Brothers.

During this time touring the USA, she met Frank Facciolli who had played bass for artists such as Alecia Keys, Jeremy Camp, and Seventh Day Slumber. After filling in on national tour dates for OS, Cristina and Frank decided to create a project of their own one day. Naturally when creating HELIVS Frank filled the bassist position first, followed by guitarist Brandon Benitez. Brandon's background in classical and technical music paired perfectly with the vision of HELIVS. The band was rounded off perfectly, with drumming powerhouse Robert Rogers who Cristina had played with on previous tours.

HELIVS is endorsed by: Hartke, Heil Microphones, DreamEarz, Nady Systems, Xcel.

Supporters of HELIVS include: Demons Behind Me apparel.

HELIVS members are apart of the: Recording Academy (Grammy Association) and BMI

HELIVS's album can be purchased at www.HELIVS.com and will be available iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay and more.

HELIVS Tour Dates:

Thursday, 7/18 Fort Atkinson, WI Hijinx w/ Reason Define

Friday, 7/19 Cadott,WI ROCK FEST

Saturday, 7/20 Algona, IA Lifers w/ Reason Define

Sunday, 7/21 Waterloo, IA Spicoli's w/ Reason Define

Wednesday, 7/24 Hamtramck, MI New Dodge Lounge w/ Reason Define

Thursday, 7/25 Fort Wayne, IN The Glory Hub w/ Reason Define

Friday, 7/26 Akron, OH The Vortex w/ Reason Define

Saturday, 7/27 Winchester, VA Granny's Place w/ Reason Define





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You