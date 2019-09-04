HEART'S Ann And Nancy Wilson And Elle King Chat About The 'Love Alive' Summer Tour

Sep. 4, 2019  
With the "Love Alive" tour hitting ANN and NANCY WILSON's Washington-area hometown tonight, the HEART founders and tourmate Elle King chatted about the summer tour. The critically acclaimed tour which kicked off July 9 and wraps October 13 marks the band's first tour in three years.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive trek by the trend-setting, multiple-platinum Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends includes a stellar line-up with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joining the majority of shows. HEART has partnered with REVERB for this tour, to reduce the environmental footprint of the events while also engaging fans in local and national causes each night in the concourse. For more information, visit REVERB.org.

Watch the interview below.

TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Wed

9/4

Tacoma, WA ^#

Tacoma Dome

Fri

9/6

Concord, CA ^#

Concord Pavilion

Sun

9/8

Las Vegas, NV ^

Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Mon

9/9

Hollywood, CA ^#

Hollywood Bowl

Thu

9/26

Wantagh, NY^

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri

9/27

Newark, NJ^

Prudential Center

Sat

9/28

Toledo, OH^

The Huntington Center

Tue

10/1

Little Rock, AR^&

Verizon Arena

Wed

10/2

Tulsa, OK*

BOK Center

Fri

10/4

Memphis, TN^&

FedExForum

Sat

10/5

Lafayette, LA^

CAJUNDOME

Mon

10/7

Des Moines, IA*

Wells Fargo Arena

Tue

10/8

Kansas City, MO^&

Starlight Theatre

Sat

10/12

Milwaukee, WI^&

Fiserv Forum

Sun

10/13

St. Paul, MN^&

Xcel Energy Center

Photo Credit: Kimberly Adamis



