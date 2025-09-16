HEART Unveil New 'Royal Flush Tour' North America Dates for 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HEART will bring their Royal Flush Tour back to North America in 2026. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will hit a new round of arenas and major markets beginning February 15 in Duluth, GA, with stops in Tallahassee, Biloxi, Huntsville, Little Rock, San Antonio, El Paso, Colorado Springs, Fargo, and more before wrapping March 15 in Fishers, IN. Tickets are on sale Friday September 19 at 10am ET here.

The announcement follows HEART’s powerful summer finale at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, where thousands of fans gathered for a close to the first leg of the tour.

HEART has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and has a catalog of timeless hits like “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” and “These Dreams." HEART’s Royal Flush Tour 2025–2026 will feature support from Lucinda Williams and more.

2026 TOUR DATES

February 15 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

February 18 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center

February 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

February 22 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center - Propst Arena @

February 25 – N. Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena @

March 1 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena @

March 3 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre *

March 6 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum @

March 7 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center @

March 9 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena @

March 11 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena @

March 13 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater *

March 15 – Fishers, IN – Fishers Event Center @

* An Evening With Heart

@ with Lucinda Williams

Previously Announced ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025

November 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 15 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center #

November 19 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Arena ^

November 21 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live *

November 23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena #

December 2 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena #

December 4 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center #

December 6 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

December 8 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

December 10 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena %

December 12 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre *

December 14 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center %

December 17 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater *

December 19 – Danville, VA – Caesars Virginia *

December 21 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle *

* An Evening with Heart

# with Cheap Trick

^ with Todd Rundgren

% with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

ABOUT HEART

Heart is an American/Canadian rock band that formed in 1973 in Vancouver, BC. 1975 saw their first album Dreamboat Annie break out to global success. Heart blends the sounds of 70s hard rock and acoustic rock, punk and symphonic. Heart boasts over 35 million albums sold worldwide, including over 22 million in the US alone with 20 Top 40 singles and also holds an ongoing streaming presence. Heart has released 16 studio albums, 7 live albums, 8 compilation albums and 64 singles.

Photo Credit: Criss Cain