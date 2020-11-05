HALF PAST TWO Releasing New Single 'Shine' Nov. 13

Half Past Two is a 9-piece blend of ska, rock, reggae, and pop punk from Orange County, California.

Half Past Two is a 9-piece blend of ska, rock, reggae, and pop punk from Orange County, California. Their most recent EP "Something Blue" was released to acclaim this past summer and was produced by David Irish (Reel Big Fish, Suburban Legends) at Pot O' Gold Recording in Orange, California.

The band is now back with a new single "Shine" set for release on November 13, 2020. The song is the first single from the band's upcoming full-length due out in Summer 2021.

Previously featured on the 'Ska Against Racism' compilation (Asian Man Records/Bad Time Records/Ska Punk Daily), the track has special meaning to the band, and frontwoman Tara Hahn in particular, who says, "Shine" is very personal and writing and releasing it has been cathartic. I penned it at the time my family found out that our daughter has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a neuromuscular disease. I didn't write the words to share, but my bandmates really encouraged me to evolve the song, and we raised some awareness for SMA when we released it acoustic. But we thought it was pretty powerful and wanted it to be an energetic and exciting Half Past Two song like we're known for. Then the opportunity came; "Shine" belonged on Ska Against Racism because it's about our responsibility to the future. Releasing it in this way, with a passionate feeling and full band for SAR is still very uplifting, and I'd just like people to rally for that if they can."

More about SMA: CureSMA.org

After five studio releases and over 100 shows to their name, these veterans of the live local scene carry headlining credits at the House of Blues Anaheim and Chain Reaction, and have supported national and international touring acts including Reel Big Fish, The Aquabats, Less Than Jake, The Skatalites, RX Bandits, The Selecter, The English Beat, Mustard Plug, The Toasters, and Pato Banton at venues including The Grove of Anaheim, The Glass House, The Observatory, 924 Gilman, The Phoenix Theater, and The Catalyst. HALF PAST TWO's strong connection to the Orange County music scene is evidenced by an Orange County Music Awards nomination for Best Alternative Band, airplay on KROQ FM radio, claiming the Number One track for 2014 on Tazy Phillipz's Ska Parade internet radio show, and inclusion in the 2016 indie movie "Confessions of a Womanizer" (featuring Gary Busey and C. Thomas Howell).

Pre-save the single here.

View More Music Stories Related Articles