Guns N’ Roses Detail 2026 World Tour with Stops in the US, Europe, & More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a sprawling 2025 world tour, Guns N’ Roses have announced they will hit the road again in the spring and summer of 2026. This 2026 tour will see Guns N’ Roses visit Mexico and Brazil, before headlining additional EU markets, as well as stadiums across the US and Canada. The upcoming run includes a special performance at LA’s Rose Bowl, marking a return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years.

To participate in the Guns N' Roses Artist Presale in North America on Wednesday, December 3rd at 10am local time, buyers can sign up HERE by Monday, December 1st at 11:59pm ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to Ticketmaster accounts, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Nightrain Fan Club members will have first access to tickets globally. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale. Times vary by city; check local listings here for more information. North American General Onsale Begins on Friday, December 5 at 10AM local time.

In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind-the-scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition merch & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

In conjunction with the Nightrain Fan Club Presale, Guns N’ Roses will release two new songs: “Nothin” and “Atlas” via Geffen Records on Tuesday, December 2nd. These mark their first releases since 2023. Pre-save the new tracks HERE.

The tour announcement arrives days after Guns N’ Roses released their deluxe Live Era ‘87-’93 boxset, a limited pressing with remastered audio and revamped art (more HERE).

With previously announced appearances at festivals in Mexico, Brazil, and the UK, the 31-date tour will feature an EU leg with performances in Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France, before GNR returns to North America for a run traversing the United States and Canada. Tickets are available at gunsnroses.com. For the full tour schedule, see below.

2026 Tour Dates

Saturday, March 28 2026 Monterrey, Mexico Tecate Pa’l Norte*

Wednesday, April 1 2026 Porto Alegre, Brazil Estádio Beira Rio

Saturday, April 4 2026 São Paulo, Brazil Monsters Of Rock*

Tuesday, April 7 2026 São José do Rio Preto, Brazil Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

Friday, April 10 2026 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Engenhao

Sunday, April 12 2026 Vitoria, Brazil Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

Wednesday, April 15 2026 Salvador, Brazil Arena Fonte Nova

Saturday, April 18 2026 Fortaleza, Brazil Arena Castelão

Tuesday, April 21 2026 Sao Luiz, Brazil Estádio Governador João Castelo

“Castelão”

Saturday, April 25 2026 Belém do Para, Brazil Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Hollywood

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome To Rockville Festival*

Thursday, June 4 2026 Gliwice, Poland PreZero Arena Gliwice

Saturday, June 6 2026 Gliwice, Poland PreZero Arena Gliwice

Wednesday, June 10 2026 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Friday, June 12 - Donington, UK Download Festival*

Sunday, June 14 2026

Thursday, June 18 2026 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Saturday, June 20 2026 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, June 23 2026 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena

Thursday, June 25 2026 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena

Sunday, June 28 2026 Antwerp, Belgium AFAS Dome

Wednesday, July 1 2026 Paris, France Accor Arena

Friday, July 3 2026 Paris, France Accor Arena

Thursday, July 23 2026 Raleigh, NC Cater-Finley Stadium

Sunday, July 26 2026 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, July 29 2026 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 1 2026 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Wednesday, August 5 2026 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium

Saturday, August 8 2026 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 12 2026 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 16 2026 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Wednesday, August 19 2026 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater

Saturday, August 22 2026 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

Wednesday, August 26 2026 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium

Saturday, August 29 2026 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Wednesday, September 2 2026 San Diego, CA Snapdragon Stadium

Saturday, September 5 2026 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

Wednesday, September 9 2026 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Saturday, September 12 2026 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Wednesday, September 16 2026 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Saturday, September 19 2026 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

*Festival appearance

ABOUT GUNS N’ ROSES:

Guns N’ Roses’ diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time.”

Following its release, Guns N’ Roses released 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N’ R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (over 6 million worldwide).

Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Isaac Carpenter (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Photo Credit: Guns N’ Roses