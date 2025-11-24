 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Guns N’ Roses Detail 2026 World Tour with Stops in the US, Europe, & More

North American General Onsale Begins on Friday, December 5 at 10AM local time.

By: Nov. 24, 2025
Guns N’ Roses Detail 2026 World Tour with Stops in the US, Europe, & More Image

After a sprawling 2025 world tour, Guns N’ Roses have announced they will hit the road again in the spring and summer of 2026. This 2026 tour will see Guns N’ Roses visit Mexico and Brazil, before headlining additional EU markets, as well as stadiums across the US and Canada. The upcoming run includes a special performance at LA’s Rose Bowl, marking a return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years. 

To participate in the Guns N' Roses Artist Presale in North America on Wednesday, December 3rd at 10am local time, buyers can sign up HERE by Monday, December 1st at 11:59pm ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to Ticketmaster accounts, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Nightrain Fan Club members will have first access to tickets globally. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale. Times vary by city; check local listings here for more information. North American General Onsale Begins on Friday, December 5 at 10AM local time.

In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind-the-scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition merch & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com

In conjunction with the Nightrain Fan Club Presale, Guns N’ Roses will release two new songs: “Nothin” and “Atlas” via Geffen Records on Tuesday, December 2nd. These mark their first releases since 2023. Pre-save the new tracks HERE.

The tour announcement arrives days after Guns N’ Roses released their deluxe Live Era ‘87-’93 boxset, a limited pressing with remastered audio and revamped art (more HERE). 

With previously announced appearances at festivals in Mexico, Brazil, and the UK, the 31-date tour will feature an EU leg with performances in Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France, before GNR returns to North America for a run traversing the United States and Canada. Tickets are available at gunsnroses.com. For the full tour schedule, see below.

2026 Tour Dates

Saturday, March 28 2026             Monterrey, Mexico                    Tecate Pa’l Norte* 

Wednesday, April 1 2026             Porto Alegre, Brazil                    Estádio Beira Rio

Saturday, April 4 2026                  São Paulo, Brazil                         Monsters Of Rock*  

Tuesday, April 7 2026                   São José do Rio Preto, Brazil    Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

Friday, April 10 2026                     Rio de Janeiro, Brazil                 Engenhao

Sunday, April 12 2026                   Vitoria, Brazil                               Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

Wednesday, April 15 2026           Salvador, Brazil                           Arena Fonte Nova

Saturday, April 18 2026                Fortaleza, Brazil                          Arena Castelão

Tuesday, April 21 2026                 Sao Luiz, Brazil                            Estádio Governador João Castelo

  “Castelão”

Saturday, April 25 2026                Belém do Para, Brazil                 Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

Tuesday, May 5, 2026                   Hollywood, FL                             Hard Rock Hollywood

Thursday, May 7, 2026                 Daytona Beach, FL                     Welcome To Rockville Festival*

Thursday, June 4 2026                 Gliwice, Poland                          PreZero Arena Gliwice

Saturday, June 6 2026                  Gliwice, Poland                          PreZero Arena Gliwice 

Wednesday, June 10 2026          Dublin, Ireland                          3Arena

Friday, June 12 -                           Donington, UK                            Download Festival*

Sunday, June 14 2026

Thursday, June 18 2026             Amsterdam, Netherlands            Ziggo Dome 

Saturday, June 20 2026             Amsterdam, Netherlands            Ziggo Dome        

Tuesday, June 23 2026               Berlin, Germany                           Uber Arena

Thursday, June 25 2026              Berlin, Germany                         Uber Arena 

Sunday, June 28 2026                Antwerp, Belgium                       AFAS Dome

Wednesday, July 1 2026           Paris, France                                Accor Arena

Friday, July 3 2026                      Paris, France                                Accor Arena

Thursday, July 23 2026                 Raleigh, NC                                  Cater-Finley Stadium 

Sunday, July 26 2026                 Saratoga Springs, NY                  Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, July 29 2026            Tinley Park, IL                              Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre 

Saturday, August 1 2026             Hershey, PA                                Hersheypark Stadium 

Wednesday, August 5 2026         Toronto, ON                                Rogers Stadium 

Saturday, August 8 2026              Shakopee, MN                            Mystic Lake Amphitheater 

Wednesday, August 12 2026       East Rutherford, NJ                    MetLife Stadium 

Sunday, August 16 2026            St. Louis, MO                               Busch Stadium 

Wednesday, August 19 2026       Kansas City, MO                          Morton Amphitheater 

Saturday, August 22 2026            Las Vegas, NV                              Allegiant Stadium 

Wednesday, August 26 2026       Edmonton, AB                           Commonwealth Stadium 

Saturday, August 29 2026            Vancouver, BC                             BC Place 

Wednesday, September 2 2026  San Diego, CA                           Snapdragon Stadium 

Saturday, September 5 2026      Pasadena, CA                              Rose Bowl 

Wednesday, September 9 2026  Arlington, TX                               Globe Life Field 

Saturday, September 12 2026    Ridgedale, MO                            Thunder Ridge Nature Arena 

Wednesday, September 16 2026 San Antonio, TX                        Alamodome 

Saturday, September 19 2026    Atlanta, GA                                  Truist Park 

*Festival appearance

ABOUT GUNS N’ ROSES:

Guns N’ Roses’ diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time.”

Following its release, Guns N’ Roses released 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N’ R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (over 6 million worldwide). 

Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Isaac Carpenter (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).  

Photo Credit: Guns N’ Roses


Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos