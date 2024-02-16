Gunna Releases New Song 'Bittersweet'

Four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna drops new single “Bittersweet” via YSL/300 Entertainment. The new song also features production from Working on Dying.

“Bittersweet” serves as Gunna's first release since his chart topping fourth studio album a Gift & a Curse. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart.

Additionally, a Gift & a Curse was notably the longest Top 10 Charting Hip Hop album of 2023 and was championed as one of the best albums of the year by Rolling Stone, Complex, and more. The album also features the now RIAA certified platinum hit single “fukumean,” which became his first No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Most recently, Gunna returned to the stage for the first time in 2 years with two sold out shows in celebration of his latest album, “The Gift” at the Barclays Center in New York and “The Curse” at YouTube Theater in LA.

ABOUT GUNNA:

Since quietly paving a lane out of Atlanta, Gunna has consistently altered the sound, structure, and very shape of hip-hop, accelerating its future in the process. Born Sergio Kitchens in College Park, GA, the diamond-selling superstar has shaken popular culture, redefining “drip” for a generation, giving “P” a place in the lexicon, and eternally ingraining himself in the conversation.

He crossed the unbelievable distance from humble beginnings to performances on Saturday Night Live and two spots on former President Barack Obama's Playlist. He has reeled in billions of streams, scored dozens of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold plaques, and garnered four GRAMMY Award nominations.

Ascending to the forefront of the game, he earned a rare diamond certification for the seminal Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. He notched two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with Wunna [2020] and DS4Ever [2022]. Hailed as “a worthy escapade” by Rolling Stone, the latter marked his highest first-week sales tally to date and yielded the platinum-certified internet-breaking “Pushin P” [feat. Young Thug] with Future. Not to mention, “Pushin P” received GRAMMY Award nods in the categories of “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song.”

Beyond standout sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE his rarity and artistry separates him from the rest which allows him to ascend musically. He only maintained this momentum in 2023 with the release of his latest album a Gift & a Curse. The album notably marks his fourth straight #1 debut on both the Top R&B Hip-Hop/Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart.

Additionally, a Gift & a Curse serves as Gunna's fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200. The album also features fan favorite, breakout single “fukumean,” which is now RIAA certified platinum. With more music and major moves on the horizon, Gunna will continue to change the culture forever.

Photo Credit: Joshua Sobel