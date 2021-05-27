Guitarists Jon Durant & Stephan Thelen Team Up For An International Musical Conversation 'Crosssings'

Swiss guitarist Stephan Thelen and his American counterpart Jon Durant have teamed up for an international musical conversation. The pair conceived and executed the album "Crossings" during the Covid lockdowns of 2020. Each working in his own home studio, Thelen on Lake Zürich, Durant on the Willamette River, the pair fell into a remarkable sense of shared purpose as they developed the seven tracks that comprise the album. While the album was entirely done with guitars (and one bass part), there are frequent trips into sonic spheres that bear little resemblance to the traditional sounds of the instrument they share.

Following on from Durant's work on Thelen's "Fractal Guitar 2," the pair began the work as a project for a sampler project that MoonJune Records were to release. Those plans were scrapped but the two had so enjoyed the process that they began to explore more pieces together. Thelen noted: "In April 2020, during the lockdown, I immediately thought of doing a duo with Jon. I decided to revisit the title track from my 2004 solo album, 'Vol de Nuit', which we recorded as a homage to two of our favorite guitarists, Robert Fripp and Terje Rypdal."

The album contains a series of musical dialogues, often begun with Thelen's polymetric guitar loops, which allowed Durant a wide range of options for textural and lead work, notably his expressive fretless and colorful electric 12 string playing on the title track, "Crossings." The sublime "Sunrise" features Durant's cloud guitar drifting above Thelen's hypnotic minimalist patterns before the deeply emotional lift of fretless lead towards the end. The darker hued "Dream Sequence" and "Infinity" showcase the two guitarists' textural soundscaping, with the former offering a nod towards innovative trumpeter/composer Jon Hassell.

Durant commented, "Working with Stephan offers me a chance to explore in ways I wouldn't necessarily do on my own, and it challenges me to step up my game and let my playing be more extroverted." Thelen added, "We did a lot of file sharing, and I was very pleased at incredibly good, fast, and reliable working with Jon was."