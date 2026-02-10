Guitarist Eric Johnson to Embark on Spring U.S. Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Guitarist Eric Johnson will return to the road this April for a wide-ranging U.S. tour. The spring run will take Johnson across the country with performances spanning the South, Southwest, and West Coast. Tickets and more information are available here.

Following the U.S. spring dates, Johnson will head overseas for a summer European tour beginning July 1 in the Netherlands, before launching an 11-show run across the United Kingdom, wrapping up August 4.

Since 1986, Johnson has released seventeen solo albums, along with notable collaborations including Eclectic with Mike Stern and the platinum-selling G3 Live with Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

His accolades include eight Grammy nominations, a Grammy win for “Cliffs of Dover,” lifetime induction into the Guitar Player Gallery of Greats, and repeated honors in his hometown of Austin, where readers of the Austin Chronicle voted him “Best Electric Guitarist,” “Best Acoustic Guitarist,” and “Electric Guitarist of the Decade.” In February 2024, Johnson was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association Hall of Fame.

Eric Johnson’s most recent studio release is a double album comprised of two distinct works, The Book of Making and Yesterday Meets Today, released simultaneously on July 29, 2022. Together, the albums feature 18 tracks and were made available on CD, LP, and as a bundled edition with bonus material.

Tour Dates

April 2026

Apr 12 – Tallahassee, FL • The Moon

Apr 14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL • Broward Center for the Performing Arts (with Kenny Wayne Shepherd)

Apr 15 – Jacksonville, FL • Florida Theatre (with Kenny Wayne Shepherd)

Apr 17 – Clearwater, FL • Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Apr 18 – Stuart, FL • Lyric Theatre

Apr 19 – Orlando, FL • The Plaza Live

Apr 21 – Mobile, AL • Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Apr 23 – Dallas, TX • House of Blues Dallas

Apr 24 – Houston, TX • House of Blues Houston

Apr 25 – Austin, TX • Austin Blues Festival – Moody Amphitheater

Apr 26 – San Antonio, TX • Aztec Theatre

Apr 28 – Lubbock, TX • Cactus Theater

Apr 30 – Albuquerque, NM • KiMo Theatre

May 2026

May 1 – Tucson, AZ • Rialto Theatre

May 2 – Scottsdale, AZ • Talking Stick Resort

May 3 – Anaheim, CA • Grove of Anaheim

May 6 – San Diego, CA • House of Blues

May 7 – San Juan Capistrano, CA • The Coach House Concert Hall

May 8 – Fresno, CA • Tower Theatre

May 9 – Monterey, CA • Golden State Theatre

May 10 – Menlo Park, CA • The Guild Theatre

May 12 – Grass Valley, CA • Center for the Arts

May 13 – Napa, CA • Uptown Theatre

May 15 – South Salt Lake, UT • The Commonwealth Room

May 16 – Denver, CO • Paramount Theatre

May 17 – Santa Fe, NM • Lensic Performing Arts Center

May 19 – Fort Worth, TX • Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Photo credit: Max Crace