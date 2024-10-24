Guinevere Releases New Single 'Generational Fear'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guinevere continues to captivate audiences with her innovative blend of new folk-rock, pop, and classical music with her newest single "Generational Fear." In her latest single, Guinevere paints a portrait of a generation traumatized, shaken, and in crisis, yet the song is an anthem full of hope and invites humanity to come together.

Guinevere recalls, "Generational Fear was born out of a moment of deep sorrow, from the danger of a disillusioned resignation to the inability to cope with life, and from the frustration of watching a generation of young people that's ready to change the world but is oppressed by a system that restricts individual freedom and does not welcome sensitivity, change and diversity.

It is a collective chorus that wants to give back a voice to those whose voices have been taken away; it is an invitation to hold hands and believe, with strength and determination, in a new world."

Guinevere, the multi-talented Italian-born artist, singer, and songwriter, continues to captivate audiences with her innovative blend of new folk-rock, pop, and classical music. Following the success of her critically acclaimed debut EP, Running in Circles, Guinevere continues to captivate audiences with her deeply personal and evocative music.

Guinevere's journey as an artist is as diverse as it is profound. Her passion for the arts has seen her traverse multiple creative domains, from theater and performance art to fine art. These many artistic roots, once experienced as separate from each other, now find common ground to intersect with her newest project.

