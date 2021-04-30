Guccihighwaters Joins Josh A For New Single “Anxious” Out Today

Rising singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Josh A arrives today with a new single featuring vocalist and producer guccihighwaters. "Anxious" was produced with Southern Beats and is available now at all DSPs.

"This song discusses the constant uphill battle with depression and the unhealthy coping mechanisms I was using at the height of my addiction," says Josh.

"guccihighwaters and I had been talking about doing a song for a while and when he heard this track and its concept, we immediately knew this was the one. It was great to see our two sounds come together to create something that both sounds good and could help people dealing with similar issues in their life."

Hailed for his malleable hybrid of hip-hop, rock, and electronic music, Josh A has quietly amassed more than 720M worldwide streams and over 202M video views, all while still under the mainstream radar. Songs like the powerful "Pain" appeal directly and unapologetically to the heart, boasting an enriched emotional core that bleeds hard truths between guitar melodies and 808 slaps.

The Orlando, FL native began writing, producing, and recording his own multi-faceted music at just 14, earning millions of online views and a growing fan following as he developed a unique creative voice at the nexus of cloud rap, alternative rock, and bedroom-born electro.

Josh soon unfurled a striking series of breakthrough anthems, including "Suicidal Thoughts" with iamjakehill (earning worldwide Spotify streams just under 100M), "Pain" (41M), and "Fearless" (25.7M), all of which further inspired hundreds of thousands of fan-created TikTok videos.

A self-described "workaholic nicotine addict with very high highs and very low lows," Josh spent much of 2019 selling out shows across the country, all the while struggling with a worsening battle with addiction ultimately chronicled on two extraordinary albums, 2019's Disgrace and 2020's You're Not Alone.

Having made it through to the other side, Josh was determined to create "feel-good music that can touch more people" and set to work alongside engineer/co-producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) to widen his already expansive sonic palette. 2021 has now seen the arrival of such soaring new tracks as "In California" and the aforementioned "Painless," with more extraordinary and original sounds still to come.

"I want to write timeless songs," Josh A says. "The main goal is to make music that lasts a while. I hope this music can speak to any decade."