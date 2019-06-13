Gritty Garage Rockers RunHideFight Share SEND ME A POSTCARD Today

RunHideFight's new single "Send Me A Postcard," out today via New Noise Magazine, a cover of 60s band Shocking Blue (also write the original "Love Buzz" famously covered by Nirvana) gives us all the teenage angst we felt in adolescence only amplified by the tribulations of adulthood. The single epitomizes their authentic garage punk sound, offering heavy hitter lyrics and plenty of headbanging opportunities.

Through "wicked good guitars" and a gritty garage band sound, RunHideFight is sure to keep you moshing through the early hours of the morning. With true stamina and passion, RunHideFight revitalizes this classic and makes it theirs- tough, shocking, and totally rocking.

RunHideFight? Think Thee Headcoatees meets early Cheap Trick; '60s Bollywood meets '60s Hollywood. Using the 3 chord monte of garage rock, she turned oppressive situations into triumphant 2 minute bite size chunks of hard rock candy. To pull off these songs live, luthier Chris DiPinto (DiPinto Guitars) made her a custom guitar to her specs that acknowledges the '60s music she loves as well as nods to her heritage : double neck 24 string 12/12 sitar. The icing on the cake (or rather the finish on the guitar) was a peekaboo checkerboard ode to her guitar hero. Philadelphia garage rock veterans comprise the rhythm section, with Christine Weiser (formerly of Mae Pang) on bass and Jon Kois (Three 4 Tens, Marah) on drums. RunHideFight is a perfect fusion of old and new, a testament to prevailing under all circumstances, drawing inspiration from motherhood, adulthood and good ol' rock 'n' roll.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You