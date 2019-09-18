Gregory Alan Isakov Announces Upcoming Tour Dates

Sep. 18, 2019  
Folk musician Gregory Alan Isakov has announced upcoming tour dates. See them below!

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV TOUR DATES

Thu 10/31/2019
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT

Thu 11/07/2019
Liberty Hall
Lawrence, KS

Sat 11/09/2019
The Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX

Sun 11/10/2019
House Of Blues
Houston, TX

Tue 11/12/2019
The Lyric Theatre
Birmingham, AL

Wed 11/13/2019
40 Watt Club
Athens, GA

Thu 11/14/2019
Harvester Performance Center
Rocky Mount, VA

Fri 11/15/2019
Headliners Music Hall
Louisville, KY

Sat 11/16/2019
Madison Theater
Covington, KY

Fri 12/06/2019
Belly Up Aspen
Aspen, CO

Sun 12/08/2019
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV

Tue 12/10/2019
The Orpheum Theater
Flagstaff, AZ

Wed 12/11/2019
The Historic El Rey Theater
Albuquerque, NM

Fri 12/13/2019
Stanley Hotel
Estes Park, CO

Sun 12/15/2019
Cheyenne Civic Center
Cheyenne, WY



