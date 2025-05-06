Greg Freeman to Embark on U.S. Fall Tour with Grandaddy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greg Freeman has announced a Fall 2025 tour supporting Grandaddy, including dates at New York's Brooklyn Steel (10/15) and Chicago's Thalia Hall (10/9) in support of his upcoming LP Burnover, out 8/22 via Transgressive/Canvasback Records. The announcement follows the release of lead single "Point and Shoot," which has earned support from Stereogum, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, and Consequence. Freeman has also announced a new show at NYC's Knockdown Center with This Is Lorelei, in addition to new merch, which is now available for pre-order.

Following the re-release of his critically acclaimed debut album I Looked Out on Transgressive Records and sold out London headline shows earlier this year, Greg will also be hitting the road in May for a string of U.S. shows with Hamilton Leithauser. Right after wrapping up his run with Hamilton, Greg is jetting across the pond and kicking off a EU/UK run, including festival appearances at The Great Escape & Dot to Dot Festival.

When Greg Freeman quietly released his debut LP I Looked Out in 2022, it had no PR campaign, label, or music industry promo, but still garnered praise from notable critics, with Steven Hyden of UPROXX calling it “my favorite album of 2022 that I discovered in 2023,” and Paste Magazine naming it among the 25 Best Debut Albums of the 2020s. The word-of-mouth success of that release had Freeman on a relentless tour schedule.

Greg Freeman thrives on finding emotional catharsis and present-day resonance in the eccentric ugliness of the past. On his sophomore LP, the Maryland-born, Burlington, Vermont-based artist uses the complicated backdrop of the Northeast to sing of grief, alienation, and the clarity that comes from opening up yourself to love. Explosive, unsettling, and undeniable, the 10 tracks here meld energetic indie rock with an ambling twang. It’s Freeman’s most adventurous and personal yet, cementing him as a singular songwriting talent.

Greg Freeman Live:

May 5 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater +

May 6 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater +

May 8 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West +

May 10 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records +

May 11 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom +

May 13 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis +

May 14 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis +

May 16 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape

May 17 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling

May 20 - Cologne, DE - Jaki

May 21 - Brussels, BE - Continental

May 22 - Paris, FR - La Mecanique Ondulatoire

May 24 - Bristol, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

May 25 - Nottingham, UK - Dot to Dot Festival

July 19 - New York, NY - Knockdown Center %

Aug 28-31 (Date TBA) - Dorset, UK - End of the Road Festival

Sept 1 - Brighton, UK - The Albert

Sept 2 - London, UK - The Lexington

Sept 5 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Sept 6 - Glasgow, UK - The Hug and Pint

Sept 7 - Dublin, IE - The Workmans Club

Sept 9 - Manchester, UK - YES

Sept 10 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

Sept 11 - Birmingham, UK - Hare and Hounds

Sept 13 - Utrecht, NL - Ekko

Sept 14 - Cologne, DE - Blue Shell

Sept 15 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

Sept 17 - Stockholm, SE - Bar Brooklyn

Sept 18 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

Sept 19 - Berlin, DE - Lark

Oct 8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave #

Oct 9 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall #

Oct 10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall #

Oct 11 - Toronto, ON - Danforth #

Oct 13 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD #

Oct 14 - Boston, MA - Royale #

Oct 15 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel #

Oct 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer #

+ supporting Hamilton Leithauser

% supporting This Is Lorelei

# supporting Grandaddy

Photo Credit: Justin Gordon

