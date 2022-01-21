Greensky Bluegrass Release Eighth Studio Album 'Stress Dreams'

Americana/alt-country and roots-rock band, Greensky Bluegrass are thrilled to share their eighth studio album Stress Dreams, out now via Thirty Tigers.

Ahead of the release, Stress Dreams received high praise from critics. Garden & Gun calls the album "one of the most complete and engaging of the group's more than twenty-year career" and Glide says "Stress Dreams perfectly exemplifies, once again, why Greensky Bluegrass is heralded as one of the most important & influential bands of the modern progressive-bluegrass era."

As Greensky continues to write their own script, Holler. points out that: "Once again, Greensky Bluegrass have deliberately gone outside the box."

In addition to the new album, the band has collaborated with famed animator Grant Kolton - who has created videos for Cage The Elephant, My Morning Jacket, and more. The band will be hosting a YouTube premiere today at 5 pm ET and will be participating in a live chat with fans.

Greensky kicked off their 19-date winter tour with special guests The Infamous String Dusters yesterday in Albany, NY, and will make their way through the east coast, midwest, and mid-Atlantic wrapping up with two nights in Atlanta on February 25 and 26.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

Jan 21 @ The Met Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA

Jan 22 @ The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

Jan 26 @ Flynn Theatre | Burlington, VT

Jan 27 @ The State Theatre | Portland, ME

Jan 28-29 @ House of Blues | Boston, MA

Feb 2 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 3 @ Agora Theatre & Ballroom | Cleveland, OH

Feb 4-5 @ The Anthem | Washington, DC

Feb 17 @ The Pavilion at Pan AM | Indianapolis, IN

Feb 18 @ Fillmore Detroit | Detroit, MI

Feb 19 @ Riverside Theatre | Milwaukee, WI

Feb 20 @ The Palace | St. Paul, MN

Feb 23 @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall | Louisville, KY

Feb 24 @ Iron City | Birmingham, AL

Feb 25-26 @ The Tabernacle | Atlanta, GA