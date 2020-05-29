Grandstand Artists Join SMITHSONIAN PRIDE

The Smithsonian Pride Alliance, whose membership spans all of the Institution's 19 museums, 21 libraries, nine research centers and the National Zoo, will kick off "Pride month for all" with PROJECT PRIDE, a virtual concert and digital time-capsule celebration of LGBTQ+ heritage, culture and history featuring LGBTQ+ musicians, artists and allies, as well as highlights from the Smithsonian collections.

PROJECT PRIDE will premiere on YouTube Sunday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET. The program will be hosted by NPR's Ari Shapiro and will feature LGBTQ+ artists from across the world, currently including (in alphabetical order):

Alex the Astronaut Big Freedia Bright Light Bright Light Cameron Esposito Claud Dorian Electra girl in red Indigo Girls Jake Shears Joy Oladokun Kat Cunning Madame Gandhi mxmtoon Nakhane Pabllo Vittar Pet Shop Boys Roxane Gay Rufus Wainwright SOKO Tig Notaro & Stephanie Allynne Tunde Olaniran VINCINT & more

The program will be rounded out with visuals of LGBTQ+-related artifacts and stories from Smithsonian representatives. Participating Smithsonian museums include the Smithsonian American Art Museum; National Museum of American History; National Air and Space Museum; Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; National Museum of African American History and Culture; the Smithsonian's National Zoo; and more.

The broadcast is free and open to the public online, but digital RSVPs can be made here.

PROJECT PRIDE is produced by the Smithsonian Pride Alliance in collaboration with BYT Media. Funding for the PROJECT PRIDE broadcast was provided by the Secretary of the Smithsonian and the Smithsonian National Board. For more information about PROJECT PRIDE, visit www.si.edu/events/pride and follow the Smithsonian on social media with #SmithsonianPride.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You