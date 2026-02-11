Grand Teton Music Festival to Launch Season 9 of LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In anticipation of a landmark 65th anniversary season, the Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) today announces season nine of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival - GTMF's national radio broadcast series co-hosted by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles and General Manager Jeff Counts. Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival comprises 13 one-hour episodes and is a production of Classic Digital Syndications, available now for free on PRX. Individual episodes air on Wyoming Public Radio on Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m. MT from today through April 30. The 13-episode show can also be listened to online at wyomingpublicmedia.org, on GTMF's website, on SoundCloud, and on Thursdays as a podcast through Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Amazon.

This 2026 series presents previews of three new commercial recording projects for Reference Recordings with the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. The first of these is in Episode 4 with the Brahms Violin Concerto played by the renowned violinist James Ehnes. In Episode 12, radio listeners will get a preview of the new recording of Mahler's Symphony No. 7 with GTMF's legendary brass players: trumpeter Thomas Hooten and Gail Williams on horn. And finally, in Episode 13, listeners will get a sneak peek of the new recording of Brahms' Symphony No. 4, along with Detlev Glanert's companion piece for the Fourth Symphony, Weites Land. These performances will be released by Reference Recordings in stereo and surround sound on SACD, and in Dolby Atmos for digital download, showcasing the acoustics of Walk Festival Hall.

Additional performances featured this season include Andrea Lam's sparkling performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major, Augustin Hadelich's return to the Festival Orchestra to deliver a sublime performance of Beethoven's Violin Concerto, and dazzling string trio Time for Three in a new concerto written for them by Kevin Puts, Contact. Guitarist JIJI joins the Festival for Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez, cellist Nicolas Altstaedt presents an electrifying performance of Bloch's Schelomo, and Sasha Cooke joins Sir Donald Runnicles for the world premiere of an incredible new song cycle by Alex Turley - the ocean's dream of itself.

The series includes insightful commentary by GTMF Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles and co-host, General Manager Jeff Counts. Jeff is an accomplished writer who also hosts a film review show seen and heard throughout the West. Maestro Runnicles' career spans many continents, both in the opera house and on the symphonic stage. In addition to being Music Director of the Grand Teton Music Festival, he serves as General Music Director of the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Chief Conductor of the Dresden Philharmonie, and Principal Guest Conductor of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. He is a regular guest conductor of orchestras all over the world. Prior to his post in Berlin, he served as Music Director of the San Francisco Opera for 16 years.