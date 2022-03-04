Grammy Nominated Songwriter And Producer Poo Bear Releases New Single 'Favorite Human'

One of the music industry's most exceptional creators, Poo Bear, returns with his brand new single "Favorite Human." "Favorite Human" is a Caribbean infused pop tribute celebrating that one person that holds immeasurable value in a person's life.

Originally created as a poem tribute from a father to his son, this pop hit holds a universal message between loved ones. Following the success of his last release "Distant Shore," which reached #7 on the Mediabase Dance Charts & #23 on the Billboard Dance/Mixshow Airplay chart, "Favorite Human" is set to be one of his best records to date.

"'Favorite Human' was originally written by my close friend Nabeel, who's a great poet. The entire experience of collaborating with him on this record allowed me the ability to show growth as a writer by converting this poem into a song. 'Favorite Human' is really about those special people in your life, in my case I was thinking about my wife and my family while creating this, but I think it's something very special that anyone would be able to relate to."

Last fall, Poo Bear released "Distant Shore," which was co-written by Poo Bear, Nabeel Y. Zahid, Sasha Sirota, Luis Manuel Martinez and Michael Michael, and co-produced by himself, Sasha Sirota, and SHDNO.

He kicked off 2022 with the release of "Distant Shore (Joel Corry Remix)." The track's beat has become that much more enticing as British DJ and producer, Joel Corry, puts his own spin on the perfect song for dancing all night long. Alongside the remix, he also shared the accompanying video, directed by Elliot Sellers (Lil Jon, Young Thug) and shot in Los Angeles, CA, encapsulates the feeling of being uncontrollably drawn to someone who seems so far away, wanting or chasing the one that got away.

Poo Bear greets everyone by saying, "Happy Birthday." For as unexpected as it may be, it always incites a smile. Everything about the two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur is just as unpredictable. His gracious demeanor belies a downright unbelievable career.

Earmarked by blockbuster smashes such as Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?", Usher's "Caught Up," Dan + Shay's "10,000 Hours," and Chris Brown's "I Can Transform Ya" [feat. Lil Wayne & Swizz Beatz] as well as the 13-times platinum "Despacito (Remix)" [feat. Justin Bieber] for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, his catalog has registered sales of over 350 million records worldwide, dozens of multi-platinum certifications, and 100 billion streams and counting.

Listen to the new single here: