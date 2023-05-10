Grammy-Nominated Band OneRepublic to Headline Isle of MTV Malta 2023

MTV announced that GRAMMYÂ®-nominated band OneRepublic is set to headline Isle of MTV Malta 2023. Now in its 15th year, Europe's biggest free summer festival, in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, returns to the iconic Il-Fosos Square on July 18th.

GRAMMYÂ®-nominated OneRepublic, is composed of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher.

The band's most recent hit single, "I Ain't Worried," was featured in the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick and has an incredible 3B+ streams, adding to their 5B+ Spotify streams and canon of iconic hits such as: "Apologize, "All the Right Moves," "Counting Stars", "Good Life" and "Secrets". OneRepublic's latest album, Human, was released in August 2021 and features singles "Someday", "Run", "Somebody To Love", "Wanted", "Didn't I", "Better Days" and "Rescue Me", which have jointly amassed 2.5B+ streams globally.

The band shared their excitement with fans about headlining Isle of MTV Malta in a recent video, "It's been 15 years since our last performance in Malta with MTV...15 years is way, way, way too long. We can't wait to get back to this beautiful country!" said OneRepublic.

"Isle of MTV Malta's 15th year is going to be bigger than ever as we once again light up il-Fosos Square with epic performances from today's top artists," said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. "OneRepublic are long-time friends of MTV and, after their epic performance at the 2022 MTV EMAs, we can't wait to see them wow fans in Malta."

Dr. Gavin Gulia, Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority shared, "On behalf of the Malta Tourism Authority, we are proud to announce the return of the Isle of MTV concert, for its 15th edition, in Malta. We are excited to welcome talented artists that will be arriving on this island to participate in this upcoming concert.

The Isle of MTV has become a fixed appointment in our country's Calendar of Events, giving an incentive to all those visiting us in July to experience yet another show stopping performance in one of Malta's most iconic venues."

Clayton Bartolo, Malta's Minister for Tourism, added, "Entertainment is the heartbeat of any thriving community. Isle of MTV has always been of great importance for Malta as it not only brings together thousands of music fans from all over Europe but is a sterling platform to showcase the island's unique and vibrant entertainment scene.

In conjunction with renowned names in the music world, it offers a fantastic opportunity for Maltese artists to exhibit their talents on the international stage which in turn promotes Maltese culture and helps to enhance the island's rich artistic heritage. It is with this optimistic hindsight that we are looking forward to hosting another musical spectacle to be remembered!"

Over its 14 editions, Isle of MTV Malta has brought tens of thousands of music fans to the square every year to enjoy show stopping performances from the world's biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Martin Garrix.

The event will be broadcast on MTV internationally on September 15, 2023 in more than 150 countries across TV, digital and social, showcasing the festival and Malta to millions of music fans around the world.

The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, from July 18th - July 23rd.

Additional performer announcements to follow.

Tickets for Isle of MTV Malta will be available soon. Head to https://www.isleofmtv.com/ and follow @IsleOfMTV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to keep up with the latest news from the event.