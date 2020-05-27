Grace Potter, Jack Johnson, Marcus Mumford and More Join 'Banding Together' Virtual Concert
On Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM MT, The Colorado Music Relief Fund (CMRF) will launch with a virtual event, 'Banding Together: A Concert for the Colorado Music Relief Fund,' presented by Breckenridge Brewery. Today, Grace Potter, Jack Johnson, Marcus Mumford, and Nick & Helen Forster join the incredible lineup of artists confirmed to perform, including previously announced appearances from The Avett Brothers, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Bush, and The String Cheese Incident. Additionally, the event will feature an exclusive Conversation with Bob Weir & John Hickenlooper and an intercontinental Conversation with Nathaniel Rateliff and Marcus Mumford.
People across the world can tune into the three-hour event to watch performances and storytelling by musicians, crew members, industry members, and Colorado personalities. The full three-hours will be live-streamed and aired on 97.3 KBCO, CBSN Denver and on Youtube. Additionally, the first hour, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, will be broadcast on CBS Denver. Bret Saunders, Morning Show host for 97.3 KBCO and Jim Benemann, CBS4 anchorman, will host the event. More information and details on how to watch can be found on the CMRF website [comusicrelief.org].
The necessary health and safety measures put in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19 means the suspension of operations at the center of the music scene - pausing tours and live performances. For an industry that relies on events and public gatherings, the impact has been devastating. The resulting economic distress will continue to place strain on all those in the industry who face uncertainty in regards to reopening, employment, and financial security. The Colorado Music Relief Fund was created in partnership with the State of Colorado and Colorado Creative Industries to generate much-needed relief funds to help all those in the Colorado music industry affected by COVID-19.
CMRF is a collaborative effort across sectors, with steering committee members from 7S Management, Anchor Point Foundation, The Bee Vradenburg Foundation, The Bohemian Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries - Division of OEDIT, Colorado Music Hall of Fame, Colorado State University, Energize Colorado, KBCO, KSUT, The Marigold Project, RedLine, and more.
"Coloradans have a history of coming together during times of crisis, and now more than ever, we are looking toward music and art to find comfort during this difficult time," said Governor Jared Polis, "Colorado's music industry and rich pool of talent is an important part of our culture, economy, and the Colorado way of life. I can't wait for the day when we can all return to one of Colorado's excellent music venues to see our favorite bands play live again. But until then, I'm excited that the state can partner with the Colorado Music Relief Fund in this effort."
The partnership with the State of Colorado, Colorado Creative Industries, and Energize Colorado demonstrates the central role live music plays in Colorado's culture, character, and economy. Generating over $1.5 billion of annual revenue and employing over 16,000 Coloradans - it is a force in the economy of experiences - attracting tourists, new residents, and business leaders to Colorado for its 'good times' culture. Our musicians, their crews, and our venues are iconic and beloved across the world.
Breckenridge Brewery, the event's sponsor, has a deep connection to the Colorado music scene, frequently hosting concerts at its brewery in Littleton over the past few years. In addition to sponsoring the virtual experience, Breckenridge Brewery has pledged to match up to $50,000 in Colorado Music Relief Fund donations to help support those who've been impacted by COVID-19 in the Colorado music industry.
"After years of working closely with Colorado's talented music industry workers, we are grateful for this opportunity to give back to them during these challenging times," said Todd Usry, President of Breckenridge Brewery. "We teamed up to help bring this virtual concert to life and wanted to make an additional commitment by matching donations. Those in the Colorado music industry have given us so many memorable experiences by entertaining guests and our team at The Farm House, and we look forward to the day we can all come together again over a beer and live music."
"Our crew is the lifeblood of our touring operation," said musician, Nathaniel Rateliff, "living and working together over the years, we have become family. I am glad to do whatever I can to support our music community right now, and the CMRF is a lifeline to so many in our state."
The Colorado Music Relief Fund was created to support all of those who help bring music to our lives - host of talented and dedicated individuals, crews, and businesses working on stage and behind the scenes. CMRF will continue to raise funds and provide a steady stream of high-quality events to support the Colorado music community. While it cannot replace the feeling of a live show, this will sustain the audience and bolster our spirits.
Musicians and production crews are who we turn to time and time again for support when disaster strikes. Now it is our turn to care of them, donate here to help support Colorado's music industry. Visit the Colorado Music Fund Charity Auction, here, with bidding opening on May 28th, 2020.
Applications for the Colorado Music Relief Fund will open on May 28th, 2020 at http://comusicrelief.org/.