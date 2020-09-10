Grace Bernicker's Version of 'Stay' Premieres on American Songwriter

Watch the new video below!

Singer/songwriter, Grace Bernicker premieres her interpretation of the Rihanna hit, "Stay" via American Songwriter and their Daily Discovery feature. A native Philadelphian, Grace traveled to Nashville to record the song at producer Matt Griffith's house and subsequent video on a rooftop in Music City.

American Songwriter raves that Grace's interpretation of "Stay" is "gorgeous" and that this version finds the singer "relishing in the deep soul roots of her region."

"There is something so beautiful about this song... almost a haunting vulnerability that exists within both the lyric and melody line," Bernicker explains. "Melodically speaking it's so simple, but at the same time so powerful. The push and pull that exists in the lyrics of 'do I stay or do I leave.' I think we can all relate to that as I'm sure many of us have found ourselves in similar relationships in the past. Relationships that we know we should leave, but at the same time there is a part of us that tells us to stay. I think that's something everyone can relate to on one level or another."

"When people hear this track, I want them to get lost in it," she told American Songwriter. "I want them to stop what they are doing or not worry about the next thing on their to-do list. And for the next three minutes I want them to simply enjoy the music."

Watch the video here:

