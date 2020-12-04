Gowan and Stuck On Planet Earth Team Up For Holiday Song, “Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

"Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas", a brand new track from JUNO Award winner Gowan and Toronto alt-rockers Stuck On Planet Earth is available tomorrow via Anthem Records/Anthem Entertainment. The festive holiday song, written by Gowan, is a timely offering in a year fraught with challenges, delivering a message of hope and strength throughout the season.

Of the song says Gowan, "With 'Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas,' I wanted to capture the essence of the holiday spirit, while at the same time acknowledging the impact of 2020 and the fact that this will be a Christmas like no other. A song that expressed both the good vibes and cheer that people associate with this time of year, and the creative, resilient ways of making those feelings and traditions come to life despite the exceptional challenges. Recording this track with Stuck On Planet Earth was an absolute joy and along with their talents, they brought the perfect attitude and temperament to the song."

Says Stuck On Planet Earth, ''It was our great pleasure to work with an artist as influential as Gowan. When we heard 'Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas', we immediately felt like it expressed the sentiment of how everyone is feeling in 2020 and we knew it was something we wanted to be a part of."

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You