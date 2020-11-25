Gospel Icon, Kurt Carr Releases Music Video For 'Blessing After Blessing'

Today, two-time GRAMMY nominated, Dove Award and multiple Stellar Award-winning maestro and Gospel icon, Kurt Carr released the music video for his heart-rendering single "Blessing After Blessing," off his latest album Bless Somebody Else (Kurt Carr Gospel/RCA Inspiration).

The new music video comes at a pivotal point this year reminding us during this holiday season that despite what this unique year has looked like, there is still much to be grateful for. Written and produced by Carr, "Blessing After Blessing," is one of the sixteen tracks from the album filled with messages of thanksgiving, hope and reassurance. Featuring The Kurt Carr Singers, Bless Somebody Else is comprised of rousing vocal runs, melodic compositions, and stellar productions that reflect why Carr is one of the most illustrious and enduring recording artists, songwriters and producers for the past three decades.

KURT CARR: "Blessing After Blessing" music video.

