Gorgon City Announce Highly Anticipated Album 'Salvation'

UK electronic duo Gorgon City have returned, announcing their upcoming album Salvation, which is set for release July 21 via Astralwerks. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Alongside the album announce, a rousing new single “Lost & Found” featuring DRAMA, releases today. Offering an exciting glimpse of their upcoming LP, “Lost & Found” is a blissful house anthem centered around a driving synth bassline and sumptuous vocal melodies from DRAMA.

With sparse piano breakdowns and a steadily building groove, the track is an emotive and beautifully crafted slow-burner from the UK dance duo. Having previously worked together on “You’ve Done Enough,” Gorgon City and DRAMA are back and better than ever, proving themselves power collaborators.

DRAMA is a duo from Chicago consisting of producer Na'el Shehade and vocalist/songwriter Via Rosa (born Lluvia Rosa Vela). Often described as a blend of R&B and dance, their music spans a wide variety of genres including pop, hip hop, jazz, bossa nova, and electronic.

Fresh off the back of a successful string of singles including “Sidewindah,” “Remember” and ”Voodoo,” and with one and a half billion catalogue streams to their name, Gorgon City’s latest gem is a tender addition to the duo’s catalogue that shows off their versatile artistic range. Their latest single “Voodoo” has gone from strength to strength in recent months, with more than 65 plays on BBC Radio 1, whilst currently sitting at 12.5 million streams.

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts in the industry, UK electronic duo Gorgon City have enjoyed stellar success in recent years thanks to their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals.

With 10 BRIT-certified singles including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold, and over one and a half billion collective streams in their repertoire, the duo has proven their music is equally fitting for both open air arenas and underground raves.

The proof lies in their activity over the past year: sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, LA’s The Shrine, a 16-week Ibiza Amnesia residency, a sold-out Printworks show, and the release of smash single “Sidewindah” featuring celebrated MC Flirta-D, which shot to number 1 on the official Beatport charts as well as picking up over 100 spins on the Radio 1 playlist.

The UK dance powerhouses are now ploughing ahead on their massive live schedule. With the duo underway with their Amnesia residency in Ibiza after their recent return to the iconic Red Rocks in Denver, plus festival slots to come at Tomorrowland, Creamfields and Lollapalooza, 2023 is proving to be Gorgon’s biggest year yet for live shows worldwide.

Photo Credit: Elliot Young