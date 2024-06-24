Goose Unveil Goosemas 2024 and Additional Fall Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has unveiled a new slate of US headline dates, culminating with its 11th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 13-14 at North Charleston, SC’s North Charleston Coliseum.

The newly announced dates begin September 2-4 with a three-night stand at Boston, MA’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway and includes three-night stands at Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (September 11-13) and Cincinnati, OH’s Andrew J Brady Music Center (November 8-10), two-night stands at Asheville, NC’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena (October 25-26), Miami, FL’s The Fillmore Miami Beach (October 29-30), St. Augustine, FL’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (November 1-2), and Washington, DC’s The Anthem (November 12-13), and one-night-only performances at Nashville, TN’s Ascend Amphitheater (October 24), St. Petersburg, FL’s St. Pete Pier (October 31), and Pittsburgh, PA’s Petersen Events Center (November 7).

Fans can sign up now at HERE to access the Goose presale beginning on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 AM (local) and running through Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 PM (local). Fans who sign up will receive a unique code allowing access to the pre-sale.

In addition, VIP & Goosemas Travel presales will be available beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 AM (local). Venue presales begin Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 AM (local). All presales end Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 PM (local). General on-sales begin Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM (local). For complete information, please visit HERE.

Goose is currently traveling the US on their biggest headline tour thus far, with highlights including two-night stands at Portland, ME’s Thompson’s Point (June 25-26), Saratoga Springs, NY’s Broadview Stage at SPAC (September 6-7) and Missoula, MT’s KettleHouse Amphitheater (September 19-20), shows at such famed venues as Forest Hills, NY’s Forest Hills Stadium (June 29) and Los Angeles, CA’s Greek Theatre (September 27), a special homecoming show at New Haven, CT’s Westville Music Bowl (June 30), and a top-billed festival performance at Memphis, TN’s Mempho Music Festival (October 4). All previous and upcoming June dates on the current tour – including an epic two-night stand at Greenwood Village, Colorado’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and this past weekend’s three-night run at Atlanta, GA’s historic Fox Theatre – are available for livestreaming via nugs.net exclusively HERE.

GOOSE – TOUR 2024

JUNE

25 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center

29 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

SEPTEMBER

1– Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

2 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

3 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

6 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

9 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed *

12 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed *

13 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed *

14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

15 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Plaza at America First Field

19 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

20 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

21 – Seattle, WA – Remlinger Farms

22 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

24 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

28 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

OCTOBER

4 – Memphis, TN – Mempho Music Festival †

24 – Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

25 – Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

26 – Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

29 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach *

30 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach *

31 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Pier *

NOVEMBER

1 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

2 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center *

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center *

9 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center *

10– Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center *

12 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

13 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

DECEMBER

13 – North Charleston, SC– Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum *

14 – North Charleston, SC– Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum *

* Newly Announced Date

† Festival Appearance

Photo Credit : Juliana Bernstein

