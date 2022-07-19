Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Goose Announce Fall Tour 2022

General public onsale begins Friday, July 22 at 10 AM venue local time.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Buzzing Connecticut rock quintet Goose, flying high following the release of critically lauded studio album Dripfield, will embark on a twelve-date tour this fall.

Currently soaring through a jam-packed summer that began with a pair of sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, and featured an extended sit-in from Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, the band will bring its unique blend of groove-driven improvisational indie rock to iconic theaters and revered festivals through the South and Midwest.

After a pair of performances at Richmond VA's The National (September 29-30), Goose will return to Atlanta for two shows at Pullman Yards (October 1-2). A stop at St. Louis, MO's The Pageant (October 4) precedes two nights at the historic Joy Theater in New Orleans (October 6-7).

Tour continues with the first of two appearances at internationally celebrated music and arts festival Austin City Limits (October 7-9, 14-16). Between ACL performances, Goose will migrate through the Midwest, touching down at Kansas City, MO's Arvest Bank Theatre @ Midland (October 11), Fayetteville, AR's JJ's Live (October 13), and Oklahoma City, OK's The Criterion (October 14). Tour closes with two Texas shows, Dallas, TX's South Side Ballroom (October 15), and a second set at Austin City Limits.

Tickets for all non-festival dates will be available through a presale lottery, with a request period running from Tuesday, July 19 at 12 PM ET, through Wednesday, July 20 at 5 PM venue local time. General public onsale begins Friday, July 22 at 10 AM venue local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Dripfield, Goose's third official studio record, was released on June 24th via No Coincidence records. Produced and engineered by D. James Goodwin (Bob Weir, Kevin Morby) at The ISOKON in Woodstock, NY, the album confidently showcases the sheer power of the quintet working in ensemble, placing never-before-heard original songs alongside dazzling studio renditions of live catalog staples. Sonically distinct yet thematically cohesive, the album's four singles, "Borne," "Hungersite," "Dripfield," and "Arrow," each arrived with an official music video.

Dripfield garnered praise from such premier national outlets as Rolling Stone, Relix, Uproxx, Vulture, No Depression, Pop Matters and Glide. Quickly climbing the Billboard charts, it debuted in ten categories including Top New Artist Albums (#2), Heatseekers (#3), Vinyl Albums (#13), and Total Album Sales (#21). Goose rang in the release with a pair of sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, underscored by sit-ins from Father John Misty and Trey Anastasio.

Goose's summer began with a string of landmark festival sets, igniting crowds at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Peach Music Festival, and more. Subsequent summer plans include stops at Newport, RI's Newport Folk Festival (July 22), Bridgview, IL's Sacred Rose (August 26-28), Port Townsend, WA's Thing (August 26), and Charleston, SC's Resonance Music and Arts Festival (September 15-17).

Inaugural headlining shows at Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 18), and Los Angeles, CA's Greek Theatre (August 21) round out the summer months. On July 20th and 27th, respectively, The band will rebroadcast sets from Boston Calling (recorded 5/27) and Bonnaroo (recorded 6/17) on their YouTube channel.

Dripfield Fall Tour 2022

9/29 - Richmond, VA - The National

9/30 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/1 - Atlanta, GA - Pullman Yards

10/2 - Atlanta, GA - Pullman Yards

10/4 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/6 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

10/7 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

10/7-10/9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

10/13 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

10/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

10/15 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

10/14-10/16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits



