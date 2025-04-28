Goose Adds New Headlining Tour Dates in Louisville, Chicago & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Goose has announced a new run of upcoming headline dates, beginning September 19 at Sterling Heights, MI’s Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill and then continuing through the month. Highlights include a two-night stand at Louisville, KY’s historic The Louisville Palace (September 23-24) and shows at Chicago, IL’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (September 20), Alpharetta, GA’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (September 26), Charlotte, NC’s PNC Music Pavilion (September 27), and Columbus, OH’s KEMBA Live! (September 30).

Presale sign-ups are available now; fans who sign up will receive a unique code allowing access to the official Goose presale beginning Wednesday, April 30 at 10:00 am (local). In addition, the TED VIP on-sale will be available beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 10:00 am (local). Venue presales begin Thursday, May 1 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, May 1 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, May 2 at 10:00 am (local). For complete information, please visit here.

The new dates mark last week’s release of Goose’s eagerly anticipated new album, Everything Must Go, available everywhere now via No Coincidence Records. Goose’s fourth studio LP and first new studio collection in nearly three years following 2022’s critically acclaimed Dripfield, the album marks both a statement of intent for Goose as well as an arrival of sorts — a journey for fans and newcomers alike through the group’s past, present, and infinite future. Produced once again by D. James Goodwin, the album includes such extraordinary new tracks as the propulsive fan favorite, “Thatch,” the searching “Lead Up,” the breezy, atmospheric “Your Direction,” and euphoric first single, “Give It Time,” the latter two accompanied by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

Goose will celebrate Everything Must Go with perhaps the most momentous live run of the hard-working band’s career thus far, highlighted by their first-ever headline show at New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden (June 28). The “Everything Must Go Summer Tour” begins May 27-28 with a two-night stand at San Francisco, CA’s The Masonic. Other highlights include two-night stands at Chesterfield, MO’s The Factory (June 10-11) and Cleveland, OH’s Jacobs Pavilion (June 24-25), as well as a very special homecoming return to New Haven, CT’s Westville Music Bowl (June 29).

The “Everything Must Go Summer Tour” represents some of the biggest headline shows in the band’s 10-year history as well as the latest additions to their constantly evolving live schedule for the coming year. In addition, Goose will host Viva El Gonzo, a three-day destination festival presented by 100x Hospitality and set for May 8-10 in San José del Cabo, Mexico. The upcoming event will feature three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, along with sets from The War on Drugs, Tycho, Dawes, LP GIOBBI, LA LOM, and more. Limited tickets, TED VIP, and travel packages are available now. For complete information, please see here.

Having performed last week at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the upcoming months will see Goose making an additional array of top-billed festival appearances, including Napa, CA’s BottleRock Napa Valley (Sunday, May 25), Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Friday, June 13), Columbia, MD’s All Good Now (June 15), Highmount, NY’s Mountain Jam (June 22), Fredericton, NB’s Harvest Music Festival (September 12), and Live Oak, FL’s Suwanee Hulaween (October 30-November 2). In addition, Goose will join Dave Matthews Band as special guest on the closing night of his three-show run at George, WA’s The Gorge Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 31.

GOOSE – TOUR 2025

MAY

8-10 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo

25 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley *

27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

30 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

31 – Spokane, WA – Gesa Credit Union Pavilion

JUNE

1 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

3 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

6 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

11 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

12 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

13 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

15 – Columbia, MD – All Good Now *

17 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion

20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion

21 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

22 – Highmount, NY – Mountain Jam *

27 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

29 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

31 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre ^

JULY

25 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival *#

AUGUST

14-16 – Park City, UT - Park City Song Summit *#

28 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium at UIowa #

SEPTEMBER

12 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Music Festival *

17 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center †

19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill #

20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

23 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace #

24 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace #

26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #~

27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion #~

30 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

OCTOBER

30-11/2 – Live Oak, FL – Suwanee Hulaween *

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† W/ MT. JOY

^ SUPPORTING DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

# NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

~ W/ PENELOPE ROAD

ABOUT GOOSE:

Goose is an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base. The band is Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), and Cotter Ellis (vocals, drums). Their music — a deft union of indie-rock hooks, sprawling improvisation, and driving rhythm — has propelled them from performing in Connecticut basements to headlining some of the most revered stages in the country. Known for their strong DIY ethos, Goose has grown organically through relentless touring and utilizing platforms like YouTube, Bandcamp, and nugs.net to share live performances and connect with fans.

Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein

