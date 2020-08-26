Google Exec and Longtime Sony Entertainment President Join Beatchain's Advisory Board

Two new members join the board.

The music marketing and distribution platform, Beatchain, is announcing two new members to their advisory board this week - Robert Morelli and Louis Ifantis. Bringing a track record of leadership and excellence in the media and technology industries, both Morelli and Ifantis join an already impressive board of advisors at Beatchain in Allen Kovac, CEO of Better Noise Music and Tenth Street Entertainment, and Cliff Fluet, Partner at Lewis Silkin/Eleven Advisory.

"We are thrilled with the addition of Lou and Bob to the Advisory Board at Beatchain. They each have a wealth of industry knowledge and proven success in their respective fields, and we look forward to learning from both of them," said Beatchain CEO Ben Mendoza.

With over 15 years as president of both a distribution company as well as a label at Sony Music Entertainment and 7 years at BMG, Robert Morelli offers incredible insight and expertise in the music entertainment and digital marketing industry. With over 30 years of leadership experience, Morelli will help Beatchain with strategic planning and digital marketing in a competitive media landscape.

"Beatchain has made incredible strides already as a disruptive innovator, offering solutions for artists, labels, managers, and distributors. I am excited to be a part of their journey," said Morelli.

As Head of Professional Services at Google, Louis Ifantis has years of expertise in software management and technology, as well as a proven track record of delivering customer service excellence and operational efficiency. With extensive tech management experience, Ifantis looks to give Beatchain guidance in identifying and focusing their strategic business goals and scaling up their current operation.

"Beatchain's team has put together an exceptional marketing platform designed to integrate seamlessly with Facebook and Google's ad placement capabilities, ultimately leveling the playing field for independent artists," said Ifantis. "I believe the next generation of emerging artists will get discovered through the use of technology like Beatchain's, and I'm excited to be part of that journey."

With the recent Advisory Board additions, Beatchain aims to take the next step toward their vision of helping artists and music managers at every level to market and distribute their music with all the insight of a full marketing department at a fraction of the cost.

