Goodnight, Texas Release New Album 'How Long Will It Take Them To Die'

Conventional wisdom says the two frontmen of a band shouldn't live on opposite sides of the United States, but that's never seemed to deter Avi Vinocur and Patrick Dyer Wolf.

Goodnight, Texas is an undefinable storytelling folk-rock band whose strength lies in unexpected sweet spots. Drawing their name from Pat and Avi's onetime geographic midpoint (the real town of Goodnight in the State of Texas, a tiny hamlet east of Amarillo directly betwixt San Francisco, CA and Chapel Hill, NC), the band also exists at the center of its songwriters' contrasting styles - via a 1913 Gibson A mandolin and a 2015 Danelectro, at the crossroads of folk and blues and rock 'n' roll, in a place where dry wit and dark truths meet hope and utmost sincerity.

In March of 2020, the band released its first live album: Live in Seattle, Just Before The Global Pandemic. Jonathan Kirchner recorded, mixed and mastered a weekend of October performances at Tractor Tavern that featured a newly expanded five-man lineup. GN, TX rookie Chris Sugiura brings precision and flair to the bass (and strong hair); grizzled veteran and former GN, TX bassist Adam Nash slides over to lead guitar and pedal steel where he can truly dazzle; extra grizzled veteran and former GN, TX bassist Scott Griffin Padden holds steady behind the kit, beating the hell out of the available objects with aplomb. In a strange and often dark time, here is a totem of life, and a great example of the raucousness and dynamics of the band's live performance.

Also in March 2020, as the world confronted a new indoor reality, two long minutes of the GN, TX mainstay "The Railroad" found themselves in the intro sequence of the first episode of Netflix's "Tiger King," which shattered streaming records with 34 million views in 10 days (the band has amassed over 75 million streams to date).

Last fall, the band's unique version of Metallica's 'Of Wolf and Man' was featured as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of The Black Album on The Metallica Blacklist, a 7-LP vinyl boxset (more info on this project here). Avi from Goodnight, Texas occasionally plays mandolin and sings with Metallica when they perform acoustic, and performed with them on The Howard Stern Show in August 2020 (click here to watch).

Goodnight, Texas' country-noir cover of 'Of Wolf and Man' was released by Blackened Recordings as an advanced single on August 18 and debuted at #3 on the Amazon charts, and #1 on Amazon Country.

Goodnight, Texas' new album How Long Will It Take Them To Die is out now on vinyl, CD and digital/streaming formats. Order here.

Listen to the new album here: