Good Neighbours Set North American Adolescence Tour for Spring

Good Neighbours are hitting the road again for their upcoming Adolescence Tour. Hot on the heels of a massive North American tour with Foster The People, which saw the rising British duo play some of their biggest rooms to date, Scott and Oli are back Stateside next month, spreading the Good Neighbours gospel, introducing their unique brand of joyful, nostalgia-fueled indie-pop to new audiences.

The Adolescence Tour officially kicks off in the UK April 2 through April 13, before returning to the U.S. on April 20 with a show in Madison, WI. The band will make their way through the Midwest and South with dates in Urbana, IL; Oklahoma City, OK,; Fayetteville, AR; Nashville, TN; before concluding in Orlando, FL on May 2.

Speaking about the new tour, Good Neighbours, reveal, "There's been a lot of bigggg mad moments in the last year, but as two boys from small towns, we realize we missed a couple stops. The adolescence tour is us making room for some places we haven't yet been and letting us have some fun on the road."

The official pre-sale commences tomorrow, Wednesday, March 12 at 10am local time. The general on-sale begins on Friday, March 14 at 10am local time. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

Earlier this year, Good Neighbours released "Ripple," out now via Capitol Records. Named one of Rolling Stone's Songs You Need To Know. "Ripple" arrived alongside the band's first official music video, directed by Alex Lockett. Watch the official music video HERE.

Last month, Good Neighbours released their Apple Music Sessions EP, featuring a live version of "Ripple," and a dreamy cover of Gracie Abrams' "That's so True." Listen to Good Neighbours' Apple Music Sessions HERE. Last week also saw the release of a brand new version of "Ripple." Check it out below.

2025 UK ADOLESCENCE TOUR

04/02 - Cavern - Exeter, UK

04/03 - The Globe - Cardiff, UK

04/06 - O2 Academy2 - Leicester, UK

04/07 - Social - Hull, UK

04/08 - Tolbooth - Stirling, UK

04/10 - KU Bar - Stockton, UK

04/12 - Kasbah - Coventry, UK

04/13 - KOLA - Portsmouth, UK

ADOLESCENCE TOUR

04/20 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

04/21 - The Canopy Club - Urbana, IL

04/27 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

04/28 - George’s Majestic - Fayetteville, AR

04/30 - Basement - Nashville, TN

05/02 - Will’s Pub - Orlando, FL

2025 AU/NZ TOUR DATES

05/10 - Tuning Fork - Auckland, NZ

05/11 - San Fran - Wellington, NZ

05/13 - Max Watts - Melbourne, AU

05/15 - Manning Bar - Sydney, AU

05/16 - Triffid - Brisbane, AU

05/18 - Freo.Social - Perth, AU

2025 NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL DATES

06/21 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI - TICKETS

08/01 - Hinterland Festival - Saint Charles, IA - TICKETS

08/02 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC - TICKETS

2025 UK/EU FESTIVAL SHOWS

07/11 - TRNSMT - Glasgow, UK

08/15 - MS Dockville - Hamburg, DE

08/22 - Rock en Seine - Paris, FR

08/23 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

08/24 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UK

About Good Neighbours:

Optimism, positivity, and connection are the key ingredients of Good Neighbours - the duo of Scott Verrill and Oli Fox that have taken 2024 by the horns. What started off as one simple SoundCloud demo link emailed around to a few industry folk resulted in them having the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist this year, with 'Home.' This became the first truly viral success of the year and has amassed more than 500 million global streams.

Good Neighbours music is bursting with hope and joyous abandon and an amalgamation of their emotive indie influences of yesteryear such as MGMT, Passion Pit and Bleachers. They came together to create an indie-euphoric dreamscape of sound and vision for a subdued generation. Live, they bring the inclusive party to fans every time - racing through the London gig circuit and beyond. In addition to selling out their first world tour, including a run of headline shows in America, Oli and Scott have graced stages supporting Benson Boone and Foster The People. Good Neighbours are wasting no time capturing the world's attention, so don't miss their Adolescence Tour dates this Spring.

Photo Credit: Isaac Lamb

