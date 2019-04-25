Goldroom Shares New Single 'Do You Feel It Now?'

Songwriter/producer Goldroom has shared new single "Do You Feel It Now?" prior to its release tomorrow via Downtown on all DSPs. On the track, the L.A.-based artist, Josh Legg, channels the confusion of losing control-a sensation captured in a quietly powerful vocal performance from fellow Angelino singer/songwriter Love, Alexa (aka Alexa Lusader)-emerging as a sharp-edged pop number rooted in Legg's jagged guitar work and in boldly kinetic rhythms inspired by recent travels throughout Latin America.



Listen to "Do You Feel It Now?" below!



Discussing the single, Legg states, "It's a song that emerged from a long chat Alexa and I had the day we first met. You always try and find common ground when you're writing a song, and I think Alexa and I both were in weird places mentally, which helped us to bond. The song is about feeling manic and lost, and how good and scary it can feel to give into that."



"Do You Feel It Now?" is the third Goldroom single of 2019, following "Cocaine Girl" and "Yellow Flowers".



Goldroom will head out on a series of dates throughout North America, including festival appearances at Corona Capital Guadalajara and Firefly Music in Delaware.



Tour Dates:

May 11 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara (LIVE)

May 16 - Seattle, WA @ Q Nightclub (DJ)

May 18 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Rooftop @ Canary Hotel (DJ)

May 19 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Maya Day and Nightclub (DJ)

May 25 - Montreal, PQ @ Newspeak (DJ)

May 30 - Boston, MA @ The Grand Boston (DJ)

Jun 01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Exchange LA (DJ)

Jun 22 - Dover, DE @ North Hub Beach Club at Firefly Music Festival (DJ)

Photo Credit: Jasmine Safaeian





Related Articles View More Music Stories