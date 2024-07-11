Goldie Boutilier Releases New Single 'The Angel And The Saint'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape Breton born, singer/songwriter Goldie Boutilier has released a new single/video for, “The Angel And The Saint”. It is an anthem and a testament to the woman who has overcome countless obstacles and now can be strong about the right things. It is the second preview to her forthcoming EP, The Actress confirmed for release via ONErpm on September 20, 2024.



Leaving Paris after seven years, one cherished item I retained from this chapter in my life is a large cream Cavalli jacket with a fur collar. When departing Paris, I danced in my empty apartment to Aerosmith's "Crazy", shedding tears. Despite feeling as though I had nothing, I had myself – and this time, I promised to take care of her. This is my 'New Beginnings' anthem, I wanted it to sound like freedom. I was inspired by Aerosmith and this Quentin Tarantino-esque vision of myself driving through a desert in a vintage Lotus Esprit towards my new life.”

Goldie introduces her all female band in “The Angel And The Saint” music video. Featuring Erica Fox on guitar, Char Aragoza on bass/keys, and Zoe McMillan on drums — the three musicians debuted on the road playing shows with Goldie since her tour with Orville Peck began. Dates continue through to the end of this week, with festival stages then confirmed for August and beyond including; Lollapalooza, Sommo, Ohana, Festival Fono and Austin City Limits. See all current dates, below.



The EP name-sake single, “The Actress” was just released last month and was featured on the YouTube Billboard in Times Square.



“This song is my triumphant return,” states Goldie. “I used to claim I was a great actress due to a life spent pretending. Now, I am in the driver’s seat. I am The Actress, and everyone is an extra in my movie.”

Raised on the music of Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton, Goldie's first performance was at age five using her family’s junkyard business as a rehearsal space. She signed her first record deal with Interscope Records at the age of 21.



A revolving door of labels and aliases later, Goldie returned to her Nova Scotian, hometown roots and re-established herself as an alt-country star, embracing 1950s and 1960s Americana. She started with just her name and her stories, gaining more than 11 million streams on streaming platforms in just two years as an independent artist. Her new era of music has earned praise from the likes of Zane Lowe and Elton John, booked for iconic festivals such as Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and she was even hand-picked for an opening slot by Orville Peck for his North American tour this year.



Previous releases, The Cowboy Gangster Politician (2022) and Emerald Year (2023) EPs contain references to her small-town upbringing on Cape Breton Island, and her sincere experiences as a young ingenue in Hollywood. The writing process for her upcoming EP, The Actress, sent her on a journey of integrity, purity, vulnerability, and a healing return to herself. These are Goldie Boutilier’s true tales of the power struggles to be in control of her own career, being exploited by The Man, discovering how much she could sacrifice for her dreams, and finding the strength to keep pushing forward, despite it all.



More from The Actress EP will follow soon.

GOLDIE BOUTILIER: CONFIRMED 2024 TOUR DATES

July 11 - Edmonton, AB * @ Midway Music Hall

July 12 - Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede Park

August 1 - Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza @ Grant Park

August 2 - Chicago, IL – House of Blues (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow)

August 24 - Nashville, TN – Orville Peck’s Rodeo

September 13 - Cavendish, PEI – Sommo Festival

September 14 - Québec City, QC – Festival Fono

September 28 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

October 5 - 12 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

* with Orville Peck on his Stampede Tour

Photographer: BirdMan / Photo Editor: @katewhytephoto

