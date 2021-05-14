Golden Lotus Studio Creates Retreat Weekend For Music Makers

golden lotus studio announces their virtual retreat for musicians with workshops to teach participants to transform their homes into sacred spaces, practice new rituals, and engage with a community of empowered learners. The gls retreat aims to honor songwriters' creativity, support their well-being, and create a community environment where songwriters can work alongside other artists in the flow of the creative process.

The retreat consists of virtual community building, unstructured time to work on music, as well as workshops that involve movement routines, voice, and breath work. Additional registration perks include access to golden lotus studio's exclusive digital forum and a retreat welcome packet with guidance on time management, space optimization, tools, and mindset for songwriting.

Instructor Donovan Dorrance says "In a time when we've all lost so much, there is still no shortage of the desire to grow and be creative. We at golden lotus studio love bridging the gap between those desires and that creative output."

Founder Gary Grundei imparts "golden lotus studio was founded well before this pandemic because we believe in creating community with music makers from all over the world who want to up their writing game, and who love sharing their passion and process with other creatives. This retreat is designed to fit into your life at home, whatever that home looks like to you. It's built to make creating fun, easy, and less lonely to listen deeply to your intuition and sing, write, or play what you hear there."

The virtual retreat weekend meets May 22, 2021, 10AM -7 PM EST and May 23, 2021, 11 AM- 9 PM EST. Price: By Donation (Suggested $30). All proceeds benefit the gls Scholarship Fund, which provides greater access to training and music making for budding artists who may lack resources to afford classes in musical development.

Registration details, complete retreat weekend schedule, and instructor bios available here.

For more info, visit: goldenlotusstudio.com.