Gold Child Releases New Single 'In Between'

Brooklyn-based musician and songwriter Gold Child is excited to present "In Between," the second track to be lifted from her forthcoming self-titled debut album. Streaming now viaBrooklyn Vegan, "In Between" is about the push-and-pull in relationships where there are major differences but those differences create a kind of harmony where you end up bringing out good things in each other.



The song follows the album's stunning debut single, "Roses," a track featured by the likes ofRolling Stone ("10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now"), NPR "New Music Friday" and Wide Open Country.

Out digitally on Friday, August 9, Gold Child is the introductory, full-length showcase fromEmily Fehler, a Berklee College of Music graduate and self-proclaimed student of country music's golden age. Fehler moved to New York City in 2012 after finishing her studies in Boston, and as she began the process of coming up for air in Brooklyn, she developed an obsession with the music made by the great female troubadours of country music, namely the work of luminaries Patsy Cline andEmmylou Harris.



Seduced by the raw emotion and timeless melodies of the classics, Fehler - a gifted vocalist herself - had found a new direction and sought to apply her own stamp to the form. With the addition of ethereal, shimmering atmospherics to her own folk songs, Fehler laid the groundwork for what would become Gold Child's sound, drawing comparisons to Mazzy Star, Angel Olsen and Neko Case via various singles.



Produced by Garrett Eaten and John Fredericks and mixed by Justin Gerrish, Gold Child, Fehler's debut album, was recorded in Brooklyn both at her home and Hook and Fade Studio. A long and winding road, Gold Child was an over three-year journey for Fehler, one that was conceived and created during a pivotal period of her life. "It's kind of a transitional record as this timeframe while I was writing was somewhat turbulent for me," she says. "I was coming into my own as an adult - working day jobs, trying to cope with the state of the world, and my new found anxiety - which is maybe a culprit of why the record took so long to make."



When Fehler first started the project, she was experimenting with what she wanted the music to sound like, and some of the first demos of these songs had a completely different vibe. Through the process of songwriting and telling her own personal stories, Fehler has produced a captivating collection of songs that illustrate where she has been in the past and where she hopes to take Gold Child in the future.



"I write about my own experiences so the songs all reflect these subjects and mindsets," she continues. "I've been writing songs since I was 15-years-old so finally having a full-length body of work feels really amazing, and I'm really proud of what my team and I made."

