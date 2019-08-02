Gnash Drops Video For PAJAMAS

Aug. 2, 2019  
Fresh off his "The Broken Hearts Club" tour, Multi-platinum singer/songwriter and producer gnash dropped an evocative new video today via Atlantic Records for "pajamas," a pensive track about finding one's place in the world that showcases his signature "happysad" style of songwriting.

gnash is best known for his 4x platinum-certified breakout hit "i hate u, I love u" (feat. Olivia O' Brien) from his Atlantic Records debut album we, released on January 11 earlier this year.

Watch the video here:



