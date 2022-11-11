Glow & The Dark Release Latest EP 'Holy Sh*t'
The holy shit EP is now available across streaming services today.
Southern California's very own alternative-emo project, Glow & The Dark, is mending what was lost before in his latest EP release holy s. Be prepared to fall in a melodic trance while flowing through these fresh tracks.
Following lead single "The W," holy s is AJ Peacox's most personal release yet. The six-track project was crafted during a long period of isolated touring in the fall and winter of 2021. In response to a breakup and the unexpected passing of a dear friend, each song was poured in a notebook as a method of healing, which later inspired Peacox to make these songs into a full-on, cathartic EP titled holy s.
The soft pulse of acoustic guitars and the calming nature of AJ Peacox's vocals, combined with lyrics of hurt and rage, creates a relatable account of sudden change - and the pain that comes with.
"This EP is about the people, places, and things that become holy in your world when you're in a relationship, and what happens to them when the relationship comes to an end. I wrote these songs in a journal on a long tour trying to heal from a breakup as well as the passing of a friend.
When I got home, I had dozens of pages of lyrics. I started writing music and melodies to the words, and songs just started pouring out. I had never written in this way before. It was so exciting when I realized it was working!"
- AJ Peacox of Glow & The Dark
Glow & The Dark is the solo project of Southern California based songwriter AJ Peacox, best known as the guitarist for Tiny Stills and Sundressed. Originally a quarantine project, the band quickly became something more after partnering with Dark Horse Coffee Records in 2021 to release their debut self-titled EP.
Glow & The Dark's new EP holy s features six brand new songs written exclusively in a surf-green notebook over the course of two tours in the Fall & Winter of 2021. All instruments were performed by AJ Peacox himself with the exception of drums provided by Jordan Krimston and Erich Beckmann, guest vocal appearances by Kailynn West of the band Tiny Stills and Rachel Kennedy of Lady Captain.
The holy s EP is now available across streaming services today. Listen to the new EP here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 11, 2022
The renowned playwright and director James Lapine casually meets the 86-year old Rose Styron - poet, journalist, human rights activist and widow of the famed author William Styron - and is promptly invited to lunch. Expecting a couple of great stories, he brings along his camera. Watch a first look video clip of the new documentary now!
Jin Woo Shares Single 'Don't Be Late for the End of the World'
November 11, 2022
Instead, Woo packed up his things and moved from California to Las Vegas, Nevada where he built a legitimate bankroll playing high stakes no limit Texas hold ‘em. Overtime, Woo started using his winnings to purchase DJ equipment and rare vinyl. Soon, Woo was spinning private desert parties for some of his richer poker friends.
Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell Talk Working Together In THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING
November 11, 2022
Ben Platt and Kristen Bell are teaming up in the new Prime Video original film, The People We Hate At the Wedding. BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt and Bell ahead of the film's premiere to discuss working on the film, what their go-to song to sing at a wedding would be, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Kinder Releases New EP 'Akwaaba'
November 11, 2022
Kinder (aka Savannah and Briony Osei) share their liberating new EP “Akwaaba” via Warner Music Australia. The four track EP see’s the duo bringing their audience back to the dancefloor and to their club roots with recent singles “Keep Up”, “Gettin’ On Ova”, as well as new track “Take Away” and an extended version of “Keep Up”.
Sickick Delivers Another Mash-up With 'Miss a Thing'
November 11, 2022
Collaborating with noteworthy artists such as Madonna, Post Malone, 070 Shake, Fireboy DML and more, Sickick is making a name for himself in music without ever showing his face. Bringing together elements of trap, bass, reggaeton, electro and R&B, the masked artist has crafted his unique style of electronica.