GloRilla to Release Debut Album 'GLORIOUS' in October; Drops 'Hollon' Track

GRAMMY-nominated artist GloRilla has raised the bar once again by dropping a huge announcement: her debut album GLORIOUS is set to arrive on October 11. The studio album comes after Big Glo trailblazed her way through the music industry with infectious hit records and high-profile collaborations that have won fans over around the globe. Fans who pre-order the album will get two instant gratification tracks, “Hollon” and her summer smash “TGIF.” Pre-Order GLORIOUS HERE.

In addition to the album announcement, the 25-year-old has given fans a surprise by releasing “Hollon” as her latest single. The track has been teased several times on social media and went viral with fans who couldn’t get enough of the song by recording their own videos to it. “Hollon” is another banger from the CMG product as she weaves through the speaker-rattling production and dishes out fierce bars about how she handles her business with her collective of fierce women. "H*e, you must not know what you just started (da f*ck) / Me and my b*tches go gnarley / Give a f*ck about this party / We gone step on sh*t regardless (stamp dat)," Glo states triumphantly to open the track.

GloRilla has been on a tear over the last several months, starting with her last project, a 12-track effort titled Ehhthang, Ehhthang, which was released in April and generated over 550 million streams in the U.S. to date. The mixtape propelled Glo further into the spotlight and had her dominate the summer season as two of the project’s biggest songs, “Yeah Glo” and “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion, simultaneously hit Urban Radio Top 10 list along with her biggest anthem to date, the Rihanna-co-signed “TGIF.” Glo became the first female artist to achieve that feat in almost a decade and she didn’t stop there as all three songs went on to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, with each peaking at the Top 30. In particular, “Wanna Be” went #1 on the Rhythmic Radio chart while “TGIF” is still active, cracking the Top 10 this week and still climbing.

Glo also received the key to the city of Memphis for her musical achievements in September and also performed an exhilarating set at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was also nominated four times and turned heads with a red carpet look inspired by Vogue, which was highlighted in a ‘Get Ready With’ piece with the iconic publication. The bonafide hitmaker also hit the road alongside Megan Thee Stallion as an opening act on her sold-out Hot Girl Summer tour earlier this summer. She was also invited to serve as a presenter at the ESPYs, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Billboard Women in Music. The Glo train isn’t stopping there either, as the rapper has been nominated seven times for the upcoming 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards in October.

About GloRilla

GloRilla is leading the next generation of rappers with a force, having already been nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY Award, a 2022 AMA Award & a 2022 BET HipHop Award. The Memphis rapper arrived on the scene in 2022 with singles “F.N.F" & “Tomorrow 2” ft. Cardi B., which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. That same year, she released her debut EP, “Anyways, Life’s Great…” The project sold close to 400K units and is the biggest label debut EP from a female rapper in three years. Since she emerged, Glo has graced the covers of major magazines, including ELLE, The CUT, XXL Freshman Class 2023.

