Glenn Astro & Hulk Hodn Reveal Two New Singles 'Café Metropol' and 'Brappo'

Glenn Astro and Hulk Hodn are connected through a long-lasting musical friendship. With their Detroit-inspired house releases, they gained wider recognition by critics and listeners alike. Nevertheless, they've never been one-dimensional artists. Berlin-based Glenn Astro's diversified approach to production as showcased on labels such as NinjaTune and Tartelet bridges the gaps between ambient, hip-hop, techno and bass.

Ahead of their new full-length record Ghosts via Kommerz Records on August 26th, the duo have unveiled yet another double release.

Kickstarting with "Cafe Metropol" ,they incorporate a sunny jazz-meets-broken-beats instrumental, featuring multi disciplinary artist Gal Go, one of King Krule's main collaborators on award winning album The Ooz. He plays both guitar and saxophone over Glenn Astro & Hulk Hodn's organ to create blissful beats and rich rhythms that embellish their truly unique soundscape.

"Brappo" follows, offering a smooth but yet funky hip-hop instrumental with a shuffled drum loop and spacy synth work. Berlin-based producer Glenn Astro is known for bridging gaps between genres, creating a truly unique kaleidoscope of sound. Combined with Cologne beat maker Hulk Hodn, who continues to consolidate his sonic personality as a German underground hip-hop legend, the duo's idiosyncratic identity makes them true trailblazers of their time.

Gathering a cult-like following through with records on Sichtexot and ENTBS and shows with rapper Retrogott, the duo develops their exploration of new aesthetics even further through synthesized soundscapes and numerous collaborations with young talent from all over the world.