Glaive to Release New EP 'a Bit Of A Mad One' in February

a bit of a mad one, the new EP from breakout star glaive, is set for release on February 23—pre-save it here. A new track from the project is out today—listen to “i dont really feel it anymore” here and watch the video, shot/directed by glaive, here.

“made this song two weeks ago shoutout dora jar we made it man we finally rich,” says glaive.

Recorded in Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse) and new collaborator John Cunningham (xxTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X), a bit of a mad one features previously shared singles “even when the sun is dead, will you tell them how hard i tried” and “huh,” the rising musician's first taste of new music in 2024.

The EP comes fresh on the heels of glaive's debut album i care so much that i dont care at all, which was released in July 2023 on Interscope Records. Likened to '90s and '00s emo with a contemporary approach by Vulture, the musician's first full-length project earned acclaim from Pitchfork, Billboard, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Ones To Watch and more—listen to the record here.

glaive's three EPs to date—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i'll be happy with ericdoa—have also received critical acclaim, landing him at the top of “Best Of” lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more.

Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive was first drawn to the sounds of radio-friendly pop songs he'd listen to in the car with his mom, before his listening soon pulled him into the nascent world of SoundCloud rap.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, he spent a month indoors, in his room with black-out curtains. It was out of this period that his first songs came to be. He collaborated with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following.

photo credit: Tommy Pointer