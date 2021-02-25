Glaare Announce New Album 'Your Hellbound Heart'

On April 30, Glaare will release their sophomore album Your Hellbound Heart on Weryd Son Records (pre-order). As a preview to the forthcoming release the band is pleased to present the album's latest pre-release single "Young Hell." The official video for the track, which was directed by Paige Dowling and features cinematography Nicholas Piatnik, debuted today at New Noise Magazine and can also be shared at YouTube. "Young Hell" follows up the album's first single "Mirrors" which can be shared at YouTube or Spotify.

About "Young Hell" the band says:

We were going through a terrible time. Life kicked our ass and made us swallow. Then our peers came and threw tomatoes in our face. We wrote this while our psyches were shattering into dust. Realizing that nothing and no one has ever been the way you saw it, that's what madness is truly made of. None of us have ever nor will ever say the direct seeds of our creations. It's irresponsible and we are way too reclusive for that. It's also tacky. What We will say is recording this was like getting peeled alive. We do this because we have to. Because we can't survive without it. But make no mistake about it, it's excruciating.

With the 2017 release of their debut LP To Deaf & Day Glaare garnered both critical praise and swift ascent to their place in the LA darkwave pantheon. The record's split release between a boutique domestic label and believed European indie label, Weyrd Son, won Glaare a devoted following both at home and internationally. This spring Glaare returns with their sophomore full-length album Your Hellbound Heart on Weyrd Son Records.

When it comes to explanations for what exactly Glaare has done this time around, we need not look much further than the name of the album itself. Your Hellbound Heart, just like the book it's named after, is the embodiment of pleasure granted to someone after a time of extreme torture. Its relation to the 80s classic movie Helllraiser, as well as countless other nostalgic stories involving familiar metaphors of life journeys, is most certainly not by accident either. Don't be fooled by its synth heavy dance introduction. Behind the relentless party your face off, drive faster 'till you crash tracks is anything but a story about a good time. This album is the perfect representation of what would have been running through Sarah Conner's head while she did chin-ups in the looney bin. Waiting for the day that she gets her revenge on a world that's gaslighting her. In fact, one of the songs is none other than "T2"in honor of the apocalyptic cautionary tale. The process for these California natives has always been no process at all. They firmly believe in letting the album write itself and just submit to what it wants as though it is an entity in and of itself that demands from its members the way a dictator would. If their first album To Deaf and Day was the aftermath of when your heart breaks, then its successor is the aftermath of when your mind breaks.

Founding members Brandon (Ancestors, Buried at Sea, Black Mare, Soft Kill) and Rachael, an experienced vocalist who spent her formative years demoing pop songs for major labels form the central songwriting core. They are joined by Rex (Black Math Horseman, Animato) and Marisa (Wax Idols, Bizou) on guitar, bass, synth, percussion and backing vocals respectively.

Glaare has shared the stage with Clay Rending, Second Still, Fearing, Ceremony and more. Cherry picking the best elements of darkwave, dream pop and goth-rock, Glaare's singular approach has made them stand out in the LA post-punk / darkwave scene that birthed them.

Listen here: