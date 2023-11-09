Giulia Tess Drops Killer Remix Of 'Serotonin'

Giulia Tess Drops Killer Remix Of 'Serotonin'

Hotly-tipped producer and Pete Tong ‘Future Star of 2023' Kiimi (they/she) enlists fellow rising star Giulia Tess for new ‘Serotonin' remix due 9th November  via Three Six Zero Recordings. 

Hot on the heels of their incredible live show debut at London's The Social earlier this month, and a summer of high notes that included Radio 1's Ibiza weekend, Creamfields, HÖR, and Lost Village to name a few,  multi-instrumentalist and producer Kiimi joins forces with fellow London talent Giulia Tess for some stellar club treatment on the ‘Serotonin' remix. 

Italy-born Giulia Tess has been lighting up the London underground scene and winning fans, including Ross From Friends, Radio 1's Jaguar and BBC 6 Music's Jamz Supernova, since she began releasing tunes in 2019.

A Rinse FM resident, her DJing accolades stretch far and wide playing the cream of cutting edge parties from Body Movements to Fabric. Her ‘Serotonin' remix has this knowledge of the best dancefloors in spades, a stellar club mix that propels Kiimi's gorgeous original vocal and ode to healing after significant heartbreak to transcendent rave territory. An essential remix that will be erupting dancefloors from WHP to The Cause this winter.

On the release, Kiimi  says:

“I love Giulia to pieces. She's a really close friend of mine and I'm a big fan of her music so I'm gassed that she was up for remixing Serotonin. Her creation is beautiful and it takes the song to a whole new level. I've been playing it out at sets over the past few weeks and it has been going off!.”

Giulia Tess says: 

“Kiimi and I have been wanting to work together for a while now - I'm a big fan of their music and them as a person so to get to work on this was a real treat. Serotonin is such a gorgeous tune as it is so I thought the only way to go with it was to turn it into a club banger. Their vocals were really fun to play around with as they have such a nice tone to their voice and the melodies are so catchy - just wanted to make a version that you could blast in a club whilst staying true to the heart of the song so I hope I managed that!”

London-based Kiimi is an artist who has applied their conventional understanding of composition to a wholly unconventional output. A classically trained musician, they are making waves in the electronic music scene with their unique sound, already receiving acclaim from artists such as Jamie XX, TSHA and Jack Saunders who proclaimed Kiimi as "the future of electronic music".

Kiimi's releases have also been supported by the likes of HAAi and The Blessed Madonna who picked Kiimi as one of her artists to watch in '22. With a huge year under their belt, 2024 looks set to get bigger and bigger for this stand out talent. 





