Girli Set To Embark on Her North American Tour This Summer

Alt-pop singer-songwriter, girli, will return to the road for a new North American Tour, kicking off at Baby’s All Right, where she made her New York debut. She will perform at the Brooklyn venue on June 11th, followed by stops in major cities including Chicago, DC, LA, and Toronto. Tickets will be on sale Friday, Feb 20 at 10am local.

girli's latest single, “Slap On The Wrist,” is a pop-rock track and was released in January. It follows her sophomore album, ‘Matriarchy’, which debuted in 2026. As an openly LGBTQ+ artist and advocate for social change, girli's work tackles themes of identity, politics, mental health, and more.

North American Tour Dates:

June 11, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right

June 12, 2026 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

June 13, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

June 14, 2026 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

June 16, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

June 17, 2026 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

June 18, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

June 19, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

June 21, 2026 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

June 24, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

June 30, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga

About girli

Girli, also known as Milly Toomey, was born and raised in north London. She started out singing in bands, but soon realised she was "too much of a control freak" not to go solo. She adopted her stage name and signature pink hair during this period as a way of "weaponising everything that was being used against me".