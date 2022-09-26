Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners Release New Single 'Footprints in the Sand'

Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners are proud to announce the release of their brand new single and video "Footprints in the Sand," taken from their forthcoming debut album, released on October 7th on Wicked Cool Records.

The thoughtful and charming "Footprints in the Sand" is about "patting yourself on the back occasionally, giving yourself credit for the personal struggles that you continually battle." explains Ginger Wildheart.

"Footprints was the first song we ever wrote together. Nick, Ginger & I sat at a picnic table outside the studio, in the sun with a beer and a piece of paper, each of us had the bones of an idea and we put the song together in about 20 minutes. Then we went straight into the live room and recorded it exactly as you hear it now, the whole thing took just a couple of hours from start to finish. That's when things started to get really exciting for me." - Neil Ivison.

Their self-titled album is an energetic album that celebrates rock'n'roll and as Ginger explains it is in "the spirit of the music that we all collectively love, from childhood to the present day. Little Feat, The Allman Brothers, Wilco, The Band, Creedence, The Jayhawks, Lone Justice, Jason & the Scorchers, Georgia Satellites, Status Quo, The Stones...from roots country to rock n roll and Americana."

Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners were formed in August 2019 when Ginger joined forces with Neil Ivison and Nick Lyndon from the band Stone Mountain Sinners. The lineup was completed with drummer Shane Dixon (Tri-City Fanfare) and as Ginger explains "Me and The Sinners met for the very first time in the studio, in preparation for recording an album together. We figured out that if we can't get along with each other then the music would be ultimately worthless. So we went to the pub and got drunk together. The next morning the music started flowing with ease. This is the sound of friendship."

The album was recorded at Mwnci studios in Pembrokeshire, Wales, with Dave Draper producing.

The LP kicks off with their first single "Wasted Times," which sets the tone for an album of pure rock n roll, peppered with country touches. The listener will find a further seven original songs, including "Lately, Always" plus two covers: "Dirty Water" by Status Quo and "Six Years Gone" by Georgia Satellites', the first song Ginger wanted to play with the band back when this was just an idea. "I became a bit obsessed with the song while in LA for Lemmy's funeral, and carried it around in my heart from then until we all congregated at the studio."

There is a refreshingly familiar sound to every one of the songs on the album and it is a masterclass in how to write melodies that pull the heartstrings. Despite the turmoil in which we find ourselves, Ginger with his Sinners give us all hope. Get with it or get out.

Watch the new music video here:

Upcoming October UK tour dates

Tues 18th EDINBURGH Bannermans

Weds 19th NEWCASTLE Riverside

Thurs 20th HUDDERSFIELD The Parish

Sat 22nd CARDIFF The Globe

Sun 23rd PLYMOUTH The Junction

Tues 25th LONDON Bush Hall

Weds 26th NORWICH Brickmakers

Thurs 27th PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

Sat 29th CHESTER Live Rooms

Sun 30th BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds