Gibson and American Songwriter Magazine Announce Worldwide Contest

Celebrating the Release of the 'Lukas Nelson ’56 Les Paul Junior’ Guitar

In celebration of the release of the new Lukas Nelson 1956 Les Paul Junior guitar, Gibson and American Songwriter magazine have partnered to offer fans across the world the chance to win the new Lukas Nelson 1956 Les Paul Junior guitar and receive three months of guitar lessons for FREE from Amped Guitar--the #1 guitar learning app.

For the month of September, the first 1,000 sign-ups for an American Songwriter membership will receive three months of FREE guitar lessons from Amped Guitar and automatically be entered to win the Lukas Nelson 1956 Les Paul Junior guitar giveaway. For full details and terms for the Gibson and American Songwriter contest, visit: https://americansongwriter.com/gibson-membership-promotion/.

"We are excited to partner with Gibson to offer a special American Songwriter membership promotion and guitar giveaway around the release of the Lukas Nelson '56 Les Paul Junior," adds Zac Litwack, Chief Marketing Officer, American Songwriter. "This year especially, we feel that is important to bring fans closer to their favorite songwriters and artists with creative, engaging content."

"Lukas is a one-of-a-kind talent and this guitar is an extension of his artistic vision," says Beth Heidt, Global Director of Entertainment Relations, Gibson. "The Amped Guitar learning app encourages newcomers and inspires advanced guitar players to grow and teaming with American Songwriter allows us to reach people who have never picked up a guitar, but always wanted to try."

Lukas and Gibson's Luthiers worked closely to develop his Lukas Nelson '56 Les Paul Junior. Lukas who fronts the acclaimed Promise Of The Real (which also backs Neil Young), road-tested several prototypes on tour over the past year and a half and the end result is Lukas's vision. Based off his beloved 1956 Les Paul Junior which has been his main guitar for several years, the Lukas Nelson '56 Les Paul Junior is rooted in tradition with some modern enhancements.

Catch the full Lukas Nelson interview in the September print and digital issue of American Songwriter magazine (out everywhere by 9/8), and read the full review of the Lukas Nelson Gibson 1956 Les Paul Junior from the new issue here: https://americansongwriter.com/gearing-up-gibson-lukas-nelson-56-les-paul-junior-review/.

