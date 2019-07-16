Gibson Moves Headquarters To Downtown Nashville

As Gibson continues to set the stage for future growth, the iconic guitar-maker has announced their intentions for their new global headquarters to be located at Cummins Station, a historic property in the heart of downtown Nashville, TN (209 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203).

For the past 30 years, Gibson's headquarters has been located on the outskirts of Nashville proper. Gibson plans to expand into their new HQ by the end of 2019 and states it will be home to 100+ employees. The new leadership at Gibson is focused on setting the best conditions for success for both the team and the business. The choice of selecting an iconic venue that has modern work amenities and is located in the center of Nashville supports that focus. The unique property near Union Station will allow the Gibson HQ to function with improved workspace functionality and flow, including expansion options for the future. There will also be the opportunity to create guitar showrooms for artists and more options to showcase the iconic Gibson brand and story to the public in the heart of the music community.

"Over the past few years we have turned our iconic building into a modern-day solution for companies who thrive on creativity and a connection to Nashville," says Zach Liff, owner and landlord of Cummins Station. "We are excited and honored that the iconic Gibson brand has selected Cummins Station for their new HQ."

Over the past several months Gibson has proven its commitment to Nashville with the integration of its Memphis facility and the investment in both the Gibson USA and Gibson Custom Shop factories (located in Nashville).

"I'm proud of the progress we have made re-building Gibson and I'm excited to move our new Headquarters to the heart of Nashville," says James "JC" Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson. "Cummins Station is the perfect choice for our expansion needs, our cultural evolution and our connection to Nashville, Music City U.S.A."





